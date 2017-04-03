Preliminary Gold and Silver Bearing Ore Assay Results

Las Vegas, NV -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/03/2017 --USCorp (OTC Pink: USCS) Secretary-Treasurer Patrick Lawler announced today that ore samples taken from the gold claim near the famous Vulture Mine in Wickenburg, AZ show anywhere from ¾ an ounce to over 4 ounces per ton of gold bearing ore. These samples were gathered within the past 30 days. Just this past week ore from other mines in the area was collected for evaluation.



Results are posted on our website www.USCORPinc.com. We have extensive access to gold bearing claims and patents in California Picacho and Arizona Twin Peaks and Vulture Mine areas. We are ready to talk with you individually to explain fully our assets. Other gold bearing properties are being evaluated weekly.



About USCorp

USCorp is an exploration stage company with gold and silver projects in Arizona and California. Information about USCorp can be found at the company's website: http://USCORPinc.com



