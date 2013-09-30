Premier Asset Tracking for Inventories of Every Size

London, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/30/2013 --There is no such thing as a shop keeper or warehouse manager that doesn’t worry about being able to keep track of inventory. This includes making sure that valuable merchandise is not being stolen from the shelves as well as being able to keep adequate supplies of items on shelves for consumers. As may be expected, many inventory or asset tracking oriented goals are far easier to reach with newer technologies. Among other things, businesses that rely on ExPD gain access to RFID technologies as well as many other forms of asset tracking and management tools.



It is very important to realize that asset tracking, warehouse management, and transport of merchandise can be very hard to manage without appropriate computer software and systems. Typically, handheld scanners, bar coding software, and a wealth of shipping logistical information needs to be organized across vast geographic distances. Under these circumstances, finding the best solutions can be difficult if not impossible when a business tries to find IT solutions via a conventional firm. By contrast, ExPD specializes in inventory based businesses and can easily provide custom programs as well as advice on how to manage operations easily and efficiently.



Throughout time, keeping track of merchandise and consumer demand has always been a primary occupation for shop keepers. On the other hand, actually being able to keep accurate records, and then make good analytical use of them has always been a complex chore. Today, ExPD stands ready to help shop keepers, warehouse owners, and other inventory based businesses in the UK run successful businesses that can easily ensure a productive flow of merchandise from one point to another. Why rely on any other business for asset tracking when ExPD has a reputation for excellence, as well as the proven commitment to helping each business reach for bigger and better successes?



To learn more visit http://www.expd.co.uk/