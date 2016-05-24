Premier Biomedical Announces the Appointment of Dr. James Frincketo Chief Technical Officer Position

El Paso, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/24/2016 --Premier Biomedical, Inc. (OTCQB:BIEI) announced the appointment of Dr. James Frincketo the position of Chief Technical Officer effective immediately.In this role, Dr. Frincke will report to the President and CEO of Premier, William A. Hartman. Dr. Frincke will retain his current position as a member of the company's Scientific Advisory board, which reports to Premier's co-founder and Chairman of the Scientific Advisory Board, Dr. Mitchell S. Felder, MD.



James Frincke, PhD, is a Research & Development Consultantat Red Spot Biosciences, LLC,currently providing pro bono consultation to physicians globally to discover treatments for diseases, such as Crohn's, Rheumatoid Arthritis, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's and Type 1 Diabetes. With over 30 years of experience in the biotechnology industry, Dr. Frincke has successfully managed major development programs for all phases of pharmaceutical development. Dr. Frincke received his PhD and BS degrees in Organic Chemistry from the University of California, Davis and has performed postdoctoral work in the area of drug metabolism.



Prior to Dr. Frincke's work as a consultant, he was VP of R&D Operations at Harbor Therapeutics, San Diego, CA, where he focused on treatments for age-related diseases. He is a world renowned pharmaceutical scientist and has raised hundreds of millions of dollars to fund new and groundbreaking small molecule compound (monoclonal antibody), biological, and cellular and gene therapies. Dr. Frincke is a prolific inventor with 24 US and 120 International patents to his credit. He has also published 75 peer reviewed journal articles and has submitted 32 new drug applications to the FDA.



William A. Hartman, President and CEO of Premier Biomedical stated, "Dr. Frincke's out standing level of drug development experience and business expertise will be put to full use to guide Premier through the complexities of the biomedical industry.Premier strongly believes that Dr. Frincke's larger role at Premier will be a tremendous help to guide and expedite our R&D programs currently underway at the University of Texas at El Paso (UTEP), and our many other technical and business related programs we are currently pursuing, and will be pursuing in the very near future."



About Premier Biomedical, Inc.

Premier Biomedical, Inc. is a research-based company that intends to discover and develop medical treatments for a wide range of diseases in humans, initially targeting the treatment of cancer. The Company's common stock trades on the Over-The-Counter Bulletin Board under the ticker symbol "BIEI." www.premierbiomedicalinc.com



