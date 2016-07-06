Premier Biomedical Anti-Cancer Antibody Outperforms Leading Multi-Billion Dollar Commercial Cancer Treatments in Initial Head-to-Head Testing at a Major University

El Paso, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/06/2016 --Premier Biomedical, Inc. (OTCQB:BIEI) announced today the favorable results of initial multi-faceted mouse testing of their patent pending anti-cancer antibody versus commercially available competitive drugs. The Premier Biomedical antibody, PBI-5D3H5, demonstrated superiority based on tumor volume and mouse survivability.



William Hartman, President and CEO of Premier Biomedical, Inc., said, "At the start of these initial tests, we were hoping for comparable performance of our antibody versus competitive products, but we were delighted about the demonstrated superior performance of our immunotherapy anti-cancer drug PBI-5D3H5 in these initial tests. Testing also confirmed compatibility of our drug with human tissue. Further testing of our drug is underway and is expected to be concluded within the next several months. These test results reinforce the material presented at the American Association for Cancer Research Symposium earlier this year in New Orleans. When the next series of tests are concluded, major announcements regarding specific results will be released."



About Premier Biomedical, Inc.

Premier Biomedical, Inc. (OTCQB:BIEI) is a research-based publicly traded company that intends to discover and develop medical treatments for a wide range of diseases in humans. Premier has obtained, via exclusive license agreements, the technology behind three granted US Patents, multiple pending provisional patents, and a PCT Europe National Patent. Founded in 2010, Premier has partnered with the Department of Defense with Center of Expertise at the William Beaumont Army Medical Center and the University of Texas at El Paso (UTEP). The company's R&D efforts are centered in El Paso, TX, and their business offices are in Western Pennsylvania. The Company is a fully-reporting issuer whose common stock trades on the OTCQB marketplace maintained by OTC Markets Group, Inc. under the ticker symbol "BIEI."



For more information please visit our website: www.premierbiomedical.com/



Safe Harbor Notice

Certain statements made in this news release constitute forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Premier Biomedical makes no guarantee of future performance and actual results could differ materially. Premier Biomedical, Inc. undertakes no obligation to revise or update these.



Contact:

William A. Hartman

President and CEO

724-633-7033

PR@premierbiomedical.com.



