Premier Biomedical Confirms Consolidation of Debt

El Paso, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/31/2016 --Premier Biomedical, Inc. (OTCQB:BIEI) reported today that it has consolidated its debt to one lender, a move that the company believes will minimize the toxic impact that having multiple lenders had on the market for its stock.



William A. Hartman, President and CEO of Premier Biomedical stated, "We no longer have multiple lenders competing in the market with each other to sell their loan conversion stock and have turned the corner on this harmful financing which has depressed our stock price, and now have only one lender working with us in a more constructive partnership. This should improve our financial health and long term prospects."



Contact William A. Hartman, President and CEO at 724-633-7033, PR@premierbiomedical.com.



About Premier Biomedical, Inc.

Premier Biomedical, Inc. is a research-based company that intends to discover and develop medical treatments for a wide range of diseases in humans, initially targeting the treatment of cancer. The Company's common stock trades on the Over-The-Counter Bulletin Board under the ticker symbol "BIEI." http://www.premierbiomedicalinc.com/



Safe Harbor Notice

Certain statements contained herein are "forward-looking statements". Premier Biomedical, Inc. cautions that statements made in this news release constitute forward-looking statements and makes no guarantee of future performance. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the time statements are made. These statements may address issues that involve significant risks, uncertainties, estimates and assumptions made by management. Actual results could differ materially from current projections or implied results. Premier Biomedical, Inc. undertakes no obligation to revise these statements following the date of this news release.



