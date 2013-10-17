Premier Biomedical, Inc. Acquires Exclusive Licenses for Patent-Pending Medications

El Paso, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/17/2013 --Premier Biomedical, Inc. has acquired exclusive licenses for patent-pending medications/medical procedures to develop cures for a significant number of the most debilitating and often fatal illnesses affecting mankind: Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI), Multiple Sclerosis (MS), Clinical Depression, and Alzheimer Disease.



Everett Jolly, Editor-In-Chief at Uptick Newswire, recently spoke with William Hartman, President and CEO of Premier Biomedical, Inc regarding their recent work with the US Army and Department of Defense in the treatment of clinical depression and suicide and the relationship to brain trauma. Mr. Hartman shared the company’s latest initiative and potential medical breakthrough around the study of brain trauma and the connection to clinical depression and suicide through a partnership with the US Army, Department of Defense, and the University of Texas at El Paso.



“Recently there has also been press on the subject as it relates to brain trauma sustained by NFL players, resulting in a $765 million dollar settlement from NFL team owners to the players union. The impact of brain trauma and its connection to depression and suicide is not mutually exclusive to military trauma”, stated Mr. Hartman.



About Premier Biomedical, Inc.

Premier Biomedical, Inc. is a research-based company that intends to discover and develop medical treatments for humans, specifically targeting the treatment of Alzheimer’s Disease, Fibromyalgia, Multiple Sclerosis, Traumatic Brain Injury, Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS/ Lou Gehrig ‘s Disease), Blood Sepsis and Viremia, and Cancer. Premier has licensed the technology behind multiple provisional patents in the United States and a PCT Europe National Patent in the areas of Cancer, Sepsis, and Multiple Sclerosis. Founded in 2010, Premier is headquartered in El Paso, Texas, with offices in Pennsylvania. The Company’s common stock trades on the fully reporting Over-The-Counter Bulletin Board under the ticker symbol “BIEI. “ www.premierbiomedical.com



Safe Harbor Notice

Certain statements contained herein are “forward-looking statements” (as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Premier Biomedical, Inc. cautions that statements made in this news release constitute forward-looking statements and makes no guarantee of future performance. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the time statements are made. These statements may address issues that involve significant risks, uncertainties, estimates and assumptions made by management. Actual results could differ materially from current projections or implied results. Premier Biomedical, Inc. undertakes no obligation to revise these statements following the date of this news release.



