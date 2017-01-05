Premier Biomedical, Inc. Update CEO Letter

El Paso, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/05/2017 --Premier Biomedical, Inc. (OTCQB:BIEI)



Dear Shareholders,



In my December CEO Letter, I indicated:



"Our current business plan is to offer our patent-pending, 96-hour pain relief patch, which we believe is the best in the industry, and a roll-on applicator, for sale on our website, painreliefmeds.com, beginning January 2, 2017. Additional pain relief products, including creams, sprays, gel pens, and capsules/pills (Pain-ExTM) will follow later in the year."



True to plan, we did secure the necessary tooling to support volume production of the pain patches; we completed the design and procurement of the packaging for the pain patch; kicked off volume production and have built up an inventory of patches that we project is sufficient to meet initial demand. We have the tooling and fixtures completed for production of the roll-on applicators as well.



Whether it is Murphy's Law at work or a case in point that prompted the poet Robert Burns to observe: "The best laid plans of mice and men often go awry." Premier Biomedical Pain Management Solutions' plans for our website to be up and running on January 2, 2017, didn't go off as scheduled. There are a lot of reasons for the delay, but no excuses. Since we worked through the holidays, we hadn't counted on key suppliers shutting down the week between Christmas and New Year's Day. Consequently, we are now faced with rescheduling issues of certain activities, as we have lost some of our windows of opportunity.



We are working diligently to complete the activities necessary to launch the website mid-January, 2017, but we are still relying on third party suppliers to make this happen, and there are a lot of things that can still go wrong. We are doing everything we can to mitigate those risks.



In addition, we are working to secure distribution agreements with a regional pharmacy chain as well as local pain management clinics to make our products available through their outlets. The experience gained through these relationships will serve us in the future as we look to eventually expand our retail distribution network nationwide.



When the website is up and ready to take orders for our pain patches and roll-ons, we will send an email to all of our subscribers, and to anyone who enters their email address on our temporary website landing page at www.painreliefmeds.com.



Thank you for your patience and understanding.



William A. Hartman

President and CEO

Premier Biomedical Inc.

724-633-7033

PR@premierbiomedical.com



About Premier Biomedical, Inc.

Premier Biomedical, Inc. (OTCQB:BIEI) is a research-based publicly traded company that intends to discover and develop medical treatments for a wide range of diseases in humans, focusing on two major areas -- 1) Biologics and Extracorporeal Treatments; and 2) Non-narcotic Pain Management Products. Premier has obtained, via exclusive license agreements, the technology behind three granted US Patents, multiple pending patents and provisional patents, and a PCT Europe National Patent. Founded in 2010, Premier has partnered with the Department of Defense with Center of Expertise at the William Beaumont Army Medical Center and the University of Texas at El Paso (UTEP). The company's R&D efforts are centered in El Paso, TX, and their business offices are in Western Pennsylvania. The Company is a fully-reporting issuer whose common stock trades on the OTCQB marketplace maintained by OTC Markets Group, Inc. under the ticker symbol "BIEI."



For more information please visit our website: http://www.premierbiomedical.com/.



Safe Harbor Notice

Certain statements contained herein are "forward-looking statements" (as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Premier Biomedical, Inc. cautions that statements, and assumptions made in this news release constitute forward-looking statements and makes no guarantee of future performance. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the time statements are made. These statements may address issues that involve significant risks, uncertainties, estimates made by management. Actual results could differ materially from current projections or implied results. Premier Biomedical, Inc. undertakes no obligation to revise these statements following the date of this news release.



Source: Uptick Newswire