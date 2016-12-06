Premier Biomedical's Research on Its Patent Pending Anti-Cancer Treatment with Metronomic Chemotherapy Recognized for Publication in the Prestigious British Journal of Cancer

El Paso, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/06/2016 --Premier Biomedical, Inc. (OTCQB:BIEI) a biotech research public company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing medical treatments for a wide range of diseases in humans, including innovative therapies for breast cancer as well as potential novel therapies for pain management, announced today that a paper describing their groundbreaking metronomic cancer therapy work in conjunction with development of a patent pending CTLA4 anti-cancer antibody drug at the University of Texas El Paso (UTEP) has been accepted for publication by the prestigious British Journal of Cancer.



The paper, titled, "Impact of CTLA-4 Blockade In Conjunction With Metronomic Chemotherapy On Preclinical Breast Cancer Growth" was co-authored by a team of UTEP researchers led by Dr. Giulio Francia in consultation with Dr. Mitchell Felder, Chairman of Premier Biomedical's Scientific Advisory Board. The initial research on this topic was previously presented at the American Association for Cancer Research symposia in April, 2014 and again (updated) in April, 2016.



William A. Hartman, President and CEO of Premier Biomedical, stated, "We are pleased that this paper documenting our joint work with UTEP has been recognized as a significant contribution to the understanding and treatment of cancer by such a prestigious publication as the British Journal of Cancer. In addition to our joint work with UTEP on metronomic chemotherapy, our patent pending anti-cancer antibody drug not only outperformed standard chemo, but also outperformed the leading commercially available anti-cancer drug in initial animal tests. We are presently engaged in the antibody humanization process over the next 4-6 months and will commence further testing at that time."



About The British Journal of Cancer

The British Journal of Cancer (BJC) is a multidisciplinary journal of cancer research. It is published twice monthly and is recognized as one of the most cited general cancer journals in the world, "providing a forum for prompt communication of original and innovative research findings that have relevance to understanding the etiology of cancer and to improving the treatment and survival of patients.



"BJC is owned by Cancer Research UK, the world's leading independent charity dedicated to cancer research. Cancer Research UK carries out scientific research to find news (sic) ways of preventing, diagnosing and treating cancer; ensuring findings are used to benefit the lives of cancer patients."[1]



About Premier Biomedical, Inc.

Premier Biomedical, Inc. (OTCQB:BIEI) is a research-based publicly traded company that intends to discover and develop medical treatments for a wide range of diseases in humans. Premier has obtained, via exclusive license agreements, the technology behind three granted US Patents, multiple pending provisional patents, and a PCT Europe National Patent. Founded in 2010, Premier has partnered with the Department of Defense with Center of Expertise at the William Beaumont Army Medical Center and the University of Texas at El Paso (UTEP). The company's R&D efforts are centered in El Paso, TX, and their business offices are in Western Pennsylvania. The Company is a fully-reporting issuer whose common stock trades on the OTCQB marketplace maintained by OTC Markets Group, Inc. under the ticker symbol "BIEI."



For more information please visit our website: http://www.premierbiomedical.com/.



Safe Harbor Notice

Certain statements contained herein are "forward-looking statements" (as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Premier Biomedical, Inc. cautions that statements, and assumptions made in this news release constitute forward-looking statements and makes no guarantee of future performance. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the time statements are made. These statements may address issues that involve significant risks, uncertainties, estimates made by management. Actual results could differ materially from current projections or implied results. Premier Biomedical, Inc. undertakes no obligation to revise these statements following the date of this news release.



