Premier Biomedical/UTEP Demonstrate New Anti-Cancer Immunotherapy Drug; May Compete Against Best of Big Pharma Drugs

El Paso, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/25/2016 --Premier Biomedical, Inc. (OTCQB:BIEI) revealed the results of its latest cancer immunotherapy work being conducted by its research partner, UTEP, at the recent American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Conference, in New Orleans. The patent-pending anti-cancer antibody is intended to compete in the immunotherapy segment of the $100 plus billion cancer treatment market, with drugs like Yervoy® by Bristol Meyers Squibb who is projecting sales of $14 billion by 2018.



William A. Hartman, President and CEO of Premier Biomedical, stated, "This new drug has shown to be effective in blocking 98.8% of CTLA-4 breast cancer-causing antigens in laboratory tests, compared to 36% for the drug we presented in 2014. In our mouse testing, both of these antibodies demonstrated immunity to re-injections of breast cancer after treatment."



Hartman indicated that the company plans comparison tests of other available immunotherapy drugs to verify the belief that this new antibody may be the most effective anti-breast cancer drug in the world. "We have also developed antibodies against other cancer-causing antigens and plan animal tests to compare them to other available treatments in the near future," he said.



Contact William A. Hartman, President and CEO at 724-633-7033, PR@premierbiomedical.com.



About Premier Biomedical, Inc.

Premier Biomedical, Inc. (OTCQB:BIEI) is a biotech research public company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing medical treatments for a wide range of diseases in humans. Premier has obtained, via exclusive license agreements, the technology behind three granted US Patents, multiple pending provisional patents, and a PCT Europe National Patent. Founded in 2010, Premier has partnered with the Department of Defense with Center of Expertise at the William Beaumont Army Medical Center and the University of Texas El Paso (UTEP). The company's R&D efforts are centered in El Paso, TX, and their business offices are in Western Pennsylvania. The Company is a fully-reporting issuer whose common stock trades on the OTCQB marketplace maintained by OTC Markets Group, Inc. under the ticker symbol "BIEI." www.premierbiomedical.com/



