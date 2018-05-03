Premier Financial Management Services Selects Tellus to Deliver Electronic Visit Verification to Self-Directed Care Market

Deerfield Beach, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/03/2018 --Premier Financial Management Services, a fiscal agent serving the self-directed care market has, after an exhaustive selection process, chosen Tellus, LLC, a leading provider of Electronic Visit Verification (EVV) solutions to develop EVV functionality that enables consumers, their family members and caregivers to manage care delivery that fits their lifestyles.



Premier FMS chose to partner with Tellus to identify and develop business rules, workflows and data efficiencies that support the self-directed service delivery model and address the concerns of disability advocacy organizations regarding care delivery and independence.



EVV became a national requirement for Medicaid-reimbursed personal care services and home health care through the 21st Century Cures Act, enacted on December 13, 2016. The Cures Act, intended to increase health care innovation, relies, in part, on savings resulting from reductions in fraud, waste and abuse in the home health industry through EVV. The Congressional Budget Office estimates the EVV provision will save $290 million dollars in federal spending over ten years.



EVV also impacts the self-directed care market, comprised of individuals, or their representatives, who have decision-making authority to manage their own care. In the self-directed care model, individuals determine how, when and by whom their care needs are met. Tellus and Premier FMS expect to create a solution that considers concerns that EVV could impose limitations on independent living and decision-making.



"We're very excited for this new partnership with Tellus to combine their expertise in EVV with our experience as a fiscal agent focused on self-direction. We want to be pro-active in developing business rules that support self-direction," said Premier FMS Division Director Kimberly Rux. "Ultimately, our goal is to empower people to continue managing their care the way they are accustomed."



"As we continue to expand, we're excited to work with nationwide leaders in self-directed care like Premier FMS. Premier shares our goal of ensuring that beneficiaries continue to receive the services they need in a way that works for them," Tellus CEO Brad Levine said. "We want to make sure that EVV never impacts anyone's ability to be independent and fully participate in their communities."



Tellus was chosen to present its self-directed capabilities during an EVV Showcase at the Applied Self-Direction Workshop: Choice in Action on Monday, May 7, 2018, at the Westin Lombard Yorktown Center in Lombard, Illinois.



Tellus and Premier are both sponsoring an EVV Summit later in May, opening a national conversation that's the first of its kind since the passing of the 21st Century Cures Act. For more information about the EVV Summit, visit https://4tellus.com/evvsummit/.



About Tellus

Tellus is a leading provider of mobile care delivery, Electronic Visit Verification (eVV) and claims processing technology designed especially for the Home Health and Long-Term Care markets. Tellus is proud to be the provider of choice among a variety of states, managed care organizations and provider agencies. The company's comprehensive, cloud-based solutions work to simplify, streamline and quickly and easily verify care delivery tasks and process claim data right at the point of care. That means agencies, caregivers and patients can focus their time and attention on what matters most — improved patient care with better outcomes, greater efficiency and cost reduction.



Tellus is a privately owned company headquartered in Deerfield Beach, Florida. For more information about Tellus, visit http://4tellus.com/, or call 954-719-0004, ext. 2014.



About Premier Financial Management Services

Premier Financial Management Services provides F/EA, Fiscal Intermediary, Veteran and Agency with Choice Programs service to the Intellectual/Developmental, Physically Disabled and Frail Elderly populations throughout the country. Premier was founded to serve people with disabilities and was built upon a set of Core Values that acts as a guiding light in every endeavor.



Premier is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA. For more information about Premier FMS, please contact us at 855-224-5810 or visit our website at http://www.premier-fms.com.