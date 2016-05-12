Premier Florist Now Offering Floral Design for Beverly Wilshire Events

West Hollywood, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/12/2016 --Beverly Wilshire Events are a luxurious and lovely experience for all of their guests. The Beverly Wilshire offers a variety of spaces to host special events, including a 14,300 square-foot grand ballroom. Clients can choose the massive ballroom for large events or one of seven smaller spaces to provide a warmer feel for more intimate occasions.



To bring each event's vision to life, Empty Vase provides stunning floral design for Beverly Wilshire Events. The team at Empty Vase has worked with this space many times in the past and knows it well. From this experience, they know how to expertly create an amazing visual experience for your evening and guests.



Empty Vase's floral creations are made using only the finest flowers and greenery that are sourced from farms all around the world. Whether you are ordering a simple bouquet for an anniversary or elegant arrangements and décor for your wedding, their work is sure to impress. They boast an impressive resume for Beverly Wilshire Events, turning the space into an amazing work of art for every occasion.



About Empty Vase

Empty Vase is a luxury florist located in the heart of West Hollywood. They provide floral design for Beverly Wilshire Events like weddings, Bar/Bat Mitzvahs, birthdays and corporate occasions.



For more information about their offerings, visit their website at emptyvase.com, or call 310-278-1988; you can even stop by their shop located at 9033 Santa Monica Boulevard, West Hollywood, CA 90069.