Premier Hosting Service Offers Affordable Internet Security Products to Celebrate Recent Launch

Boise, ID -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/23/2014 --Continuing to offer their clients affordable services and dedicated support, Swiksys Hosting announces their newly launched line-up of Internet security products. Offering reasonable prices for domain name registrations, transfers, renewals and SSL Certificate facilitation the new company is a one-stop hosting shop.



It all begins with their site's domain checker. Clients can start their web hosting experience by entering the domain name they wish to register, transfer or purchase hosting for. Private domain registration pricing for a .com, .net, .org or .edu starts at $13.75 and goes up to $30. Domain transfers begin at a price point of $9. Categorized as a "cheap domain names" alternative, these services are also backed by a 30 day money back guarantee.



Used to protect an online business and their customer's transactions Swiksys also offers SSL Certificates. The certificates offer the highest security level a business conducting eCommerce can have. Making the process affordable for small to medium sized businesses, Swiksys provides companies the tools they need to win customer trust. This tact then increases sales conversions and bolsters their client's bottom line. Most impressive, Swiksys unique point-to-verify technology shows real-time verification of a company's credentials. It also shows the Swiksys warranty whenever a visitor hovers their cursor over the certificate's seal.



Brian Swikert, a representative of Swiksys Hosting said of the company's high-performance products, "Because we own our servers and our hardware there's no hardware overloading. This is a great benefit for our clients because we're able to provide great performance with consistency."



The hosting service also provides certification by TRUSTe. This seal and privacy policy addresses global compliance across all of a client's online channels. That includes the web, apps, the cloud, data collection and ads. It's comprehensive and it allows business owners to display the recognizable TRUSTe seal on all of its advertising platforms.



About Swiksys Hosting

Swiksys Hosting is a premier hosting service for consumers in the United States and Canada launched in December 2014. Swiksys offers consumers website, email, WordPress and VPS hosting. It also offers Windows and Linux, Teamspeak3 Channel and server hosting in addition to Domain Name registration, transfers and private registration and SSL certificate sales.



Website:

http://www.swiksys.com



