Premier McLean Virginia Beauty Salon Maxime Coupe Salon and Spa Offers Big Beauty in a Small Town

McLean, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/26/2015 --Maxime Coupe Salon and Spa, located in McLean, Virginia, gives customers the individualized service and treatment expected at salons in larger cities.



A variety of services are available for both men and women. Maxime Coupe Salon and Spa offers a range of hair services, including cut and style, keratin treatments, permanents and relaxers. Highlights, partial highlights, lowlights, organic hair color, dimensional color and color correction are also available. Also a full-service professional nail salon, Maxime Coupe Salon and Spa offers a variety of manicures and pedicures. The salon and spa offers skin care treatments, including facials, anti-aging treatments, acne treatments and skin care for conditions such as rosacea. Additionally, hair removal treatments are available, and include leg and arm waxing, as well as facial, lip and eyebrow waxing.



Maxime Coupe Salon and Spa also provides specialized services for men. Men's skin care services include detoxifying skin treatments and skin hydration facials. Sport manicures and pedicures are offered, and sport back waxing is available. Finally, hair services for men include haircuts and coloring.



Maxime Coupe Salon and Spa offers individualized attention. The stylists, estheticians and technicians work with clients during each treatment to ensure they are provided the best service and exceed expectations. Stylists attend monthly training sessions to guarantee they know the most current techniques and styles.



Regular spa treatments have many health benefits, according to a Maxime Coupe Salon and Spa representative. Receiving a massage, manicure, pedicure or facial helps reduce stress and tension. Massage also has many health benefits including stress relief for mental health, increased blood circulation, and improved sleep. The pain associated with chronic health conditions, such as arthritis, can be lessened through massage.



Facials also have specific health benefits. Deep cleaning the skin removes toxins, stimulates cell growth, and makes skin healthier. Facial treatments can also help skin appear younger. Increased circulation makes cells plumper, reducing the appearance of lines and wrinkles. These treatments are also relaxing, reducing stress. Services available at Maxime Coupe Salon and Spa offer all of these health benefits.



For more information, please visit: MaximeCoupeSalon.com.



About Maxime Coupe Salon and Spa

Maxime Coupe Salon and Spa serves the residents of McLean, Virginia, Tyson's Corner, and those near the Beltway with Master and European-Trained Stylists, Nail Technicians, and Estheticians. With the best hair, nail, and skin products out there, Maxime Coupe Salon and Spa works with customers to create a look that enhances their natural beauty and compliments their lifestyle. They also offer custom bridal and group packages. For more information, visit MaximeCoupeSalon.com.