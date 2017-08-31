Premier Pediatrics Is the Right Place to Find the Best Family Doctor in the Villages and Crystal River

Ocala, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/31/2017 --An old healthcare concept is getting a new lease of life, thanks to Premier Pediatrics, one of the premier primary health service provider. The family doctor in The Villages and Crystal River is making a comeback. The idea is to bring in seismic changes in family medicine locally. At Premier Pediatrics, the physicians take pride in healing and helping their patients with love, respect, and expertise. Their goal is to provide the best in pediatric care, meeting the needs of an individual child and ensuring that they enjoy healthy and happy development into adulthood.



The difference with other hospitals and health care units lies in the delivery model. At Premier Pediatrics, the doctors will give the patients medical advice only after meeting them. The first step toward this is registration, penning down of the patient's medical history and the creation of a medical file. 'From that time onward this doctor becomes one's physician and health manager,' says Dr. Poole. Apart from face-to-face to consultations, the doctors also carry out teleconsultations and appointment-based home visits.



From birth to late adolescence, Premier Pediatrics addresses the immediate general health and severe medical concerns of children with a plan for tomorrow. The idea is to provide the service of the family doctor through Premier Pediatrics in the initial phase. The health staff is knowledgeable, and experts in handling any type of medical concerns and are well aware of their responsibility to ensure the best in treatment for the children.



The patient-centric model helps specialists to benefit from electronic records that save consultation time even as he gets referrals matching his expertise and interest. 'In the long run, health care cost will reduce due to effective coordination between general physicians or family doctors and specialists or hospitals,' explains Dr. Poole.



For more information on family doctor in The Villages and Crystal River, visit http://www.premiermedicalocala.com/.



About Premier Pediatrics

Premier Pediatrics in Ocala Florida has been a pioneer for the treatment facilities for the children. The medical institute is dedicated to bring the best family doctor in Silver Springs who is skilled and experienced enough to get the best treatment for everyone. The parents can find all possible treatment for their kids under one roof.