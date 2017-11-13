Premier Pediatrics Offers Physician in Inverness and Williston Taking Care of ADHD Disorder

Ocala, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/13/2017 --Many children suffer from ADHD or Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder and parents to such children often have a tough time managing them. They are at a loss as to how to tackle their children. For all such parents who have children suffering from ADHD, Premier Pediatrics offers hope, help, and healing. They stand by the parents and children suffering from Bipolar Disorder, Autism, Depression and Oppositional Defiant Disorder or ODD. The best thing about Premier Pediatrics is that they focus on curing the child and not the illness. The pediatricians working with Premier Pediatrics have years of experience in handling children with care and love. They are compassionate and know that children who have ADHD themselves have a difficult time taking care of themselves. A little assistance from the compassionate physician in Inverness and Williston at Premier Pediatrics can go a long way in helping the children grow up as confident individuals. Under the leadership and guidance of Founder and Chief Medical Director Shahab Eunus, the pediatricians provide a child-focused treatment.



ADHD (Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder) is often overlooked or explained as 'typical busy behavior.' Parents are often not aware of this disorder, or they just tend to overlook the same thinking it to be common. However, it becomes a serious issue when it affects a child's ability to perform required tasks, specifically in a school setting. ADHD robs children of their ability to focus and pay attention. One will often hear that a child can't seem to stay "on task."



The Center for Disease Control estimates that 11% of school-aged children are diagnosed with ADHD. The National Institute of Mental Health estimates 3-5% of children have ADHD. Some experts believe that figure could be as high as 10%. Each of the pediatrician doctor in Beverly Hills and Williston Florida associated with Premier Pediatrics takes the time to conduct a comprehensive evaluation that will include one's complete medical history, physical exam and other tests that may expose a medical explanation for the behavior problems. In the absence of physical causes, one might come across psychiatric and/or psychological evaluations. Once the evaluation is complete, it becomes easier for the physicians to shape a treatment that meets the need of one's child.



Call 352-671-6741 for more details.



About Premier Pediatrics

Premier Pediatrics is Ocala's first choice for pediatrician doctor in Beverly Hills and Williston Florida. As Founder, Owner and Chief Medical Director of Premier Pediatrics, Dr. Shahab Eunus possesses a professional dedication to the well-being of every patient that they care for.