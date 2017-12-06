Premier Pediatrics Promises No Tension to Parents with a Doctor Available on Call in Belleview and Inverness

Ocala, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/06/2017 --Parents can now smile heartily, and be completely stress-free when it comes to keeping one's child health with Premier Pediatrics around. Premier Pediatrics is a child health care facility just taking good care of children. With years of experience in the field, no one surpasses them when it comes to a pediatric doctor here.



Under the leadership of their founder, owner and Chief Medical Director, Dr. Shahab Eunus, Premier Pediatrics does not compromise quality at all when it comes to their duty,i.e., taking care of their innocent and sometimes fussy young patients. Dr. Shahab Eunus showcases a professional dedication towards the well-being of every patient brought in at Premier Pediatrics. It doesn't only stop there, with Dr. Eunus it is more of a personal matter as he possesses the understanding of the trials and joys of being a parent. That is one quality that can be found across all of the other doctors assisting him too. Special mention has to be made of Dr. Poole. Dr. Millie Poole brings many years of experience as a working physician to Premier Pediatrics as a Board Certified Internist and a Board Certified Pediatrician. Dr. Poole specializes in all ages and behavioral pediatrics. There are certain things that set Premier Pediatrics apart from others. The sincere and personal compassion they share for their patients is not only rare in the field but is almost impossible to come across.



At Premier Pediatrics they understand the love for one's child and thus their primary goal is to come alongside the concerned parents providing with the best pediatric doctor in Belleview and Inverness.



About Premier Pediatrics

