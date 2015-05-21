Premier Pest Control Offers Termite Pest Control Services in Melbourne

Melbourne, VIC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/21/2015 --Premier Pest Control, owned and managed by Maurice Hutchinson, is located in Melbourne, Australia. The company specializes in performing pest control services on various kinds of pests such as termite, rat and mice, fleas, bed bugs, ants, spiders, cockroaches and bees and wasps. Premier Pest Control is locally owned and provides services in customers around Melbourne area such as Essendon, Coburg, Brunswick, Albert Park, Hoppers Crossing, Wyndham Vale, Footscray, Sunshine, Werribee and Newport. They offer different options when it comes to pest management such as the latest method used in pest control or choosing options that are harmless to the environment through chemical-free methods.



Premier Pest Control focuses more on providing great services to clients that are located around the Melbourne area and mostly to the west part of town. All works done by the company is guaranteed with the help of an insurance company under the Pest Control Industry. They also have the license to operate legally which was granted by the Government Licensing Authority. Termite pest control is necessary since damages caused by these pests are not covered by insurance policies. It is also mandated under the Australian Standard that a property should be inspected for any sign of termites at least once a year. There are various options in order to treattermites such as baiting, dusting, physical barriers, monitoring systems, chemical barriers, reticulation systems or a combination of these methods.



A helpful page provided by Premier Pest Control is that Facts page which gives more detailed information regarding topics such as chemical sprays, pest control, wasps, bees, rodents, ants, termites, baiting and rats. A contact form is also conveniently provided at the Contact Us page for easier inquiry.



Reviews and testimonials from previous clients all over Melbourne may be checked out through this link: http://pestcontrolpremier.com.au/client-reviews/



To know more about Premier Pest Control and the services they offer, visit their website at http://pestcontrolpremier.com.au/



About Premier Pest Control

Premier Pest Control is a business locally owned and managed by Maurice Hutchinson in Melbourne, Australia. They specializes in pest control services and treat infestation of pests such as termite, rat and mice, fleas, bed bugs, ants, spiders, cockroaches and bees and wasps. The company is insured under an insurance company certified by the Pest Control Industry. To know more about their services and rates, e-mail Maurice at premierpestman@optusnet.com.au. You may also call them at their telephone number 03 93159712 or mobile number 0404 856605.