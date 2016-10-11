Premiere High Heel Rescue Event SOLD OUT

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/11/2016 --The first step in revealing the High Heel Rescue project and workout was met with enthusiasm and acceptance from a sold out New York audience this weekend according to founder and Author Ilaria Cavagna.



"High Heels are here to stay" Ilaria told a room full of smiling participants. "Whether we wear them because we love them or work dictates their use." Either way she stated, "that doesn't mean pain and discomfort have to come along for the ride."



Those reassuring words were followed by a spirited 40-minute workout that focused the attention of each woman (and 1 man) on their feet and posture in a way often neglected. According to studies over 100 million women wear high heels and most experience pain. As Ilaria points out, we welcome doctors' advice to exercise in all facets of daily living to build a healthier quality of life. "Why not our feet!"



After 3 years of development on building both a method and community for women searching to "keep their heels and lose the pain", Ilaria was pleased to share previously unreleased details and get feedback from her audience. The star of the night, beside the workout itself was the premiere of the "Rescue Loop"



Each audience member got to work out and test this patent pending small exercise device developed by Ms. Cavagna to strengthen, stretch and invigorate their feet. While only a prototype, Ilaria was encouraged by the audience reaction and is looking forward to launching a 2017 Kick-starter campaign to go into full production.



For More information, please visit www.HighHeelRescue.com



About High Heel Rescue

High Heel Rescue is dedicated to helping women make educated choices when it comes to their feet and body. Developed by Ilaria Cavagna, a respected author and trainer who has gained the trust of her clients who walk from red carpet to corporate boardroom with equal power, grace and less pain.