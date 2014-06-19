Premium Batteries Offered by Triple Seven eCigs Are the Finest on the Market

Burbank, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/19/2014 --There are plenty of battery options out there for electronic cigarette cartridges, and not all of them are worth the money. But the premium batteries that Triple Seven eCigs is putting out are a step above the competition.



Whereas most electronic cigarette companies are content to put cheap plastic caps on their batteries, these premium products all come with solitaire crystal tips. The plastic tips tend to fall off after repeated use, but Triple Seven’s battery tips are built to last.



And yet they are priced at about the same point as their competitors, at $19.95. But they also come with some additional features consumers are unlikely to find anywhere else. One of the standout features is the selection of colors and styles these batteries come in. From pink to camouflage and from stainless steel to white gloss, these batteries are likely to be available in a color that will suit any taste.



Each of the batteries is made from premium grade materials- there’s nothing cheap there. They also feature varying voltages, so consumers can be sure to find the voltage that works best for them. Varying voltages allows for different puffs, creating a customizable vaping experience.



The Triple Seven eCigs premium batteries work with most of the company’s products. As long as consumers are using one of their cartridges, they can be sure the batteries will be a perfect fit.



The batteries also come in a choice of automatic or manual selections. The automatic battery turns on as soon as users start puffing and it stays on for the duration of the puff. The manual batteries feature a small button that has to be depressed for the length of the puff. How long the button is held down will determine the quality and thickness of the vapor.



About Triple Seven E-Cigs

Triple Seven E-Cigs is Located in Burbank, California and is a premium manufacture of electronic cigarettes and e liquid sold wold wide. Triple Seven produces dozens of uniquely designed products to satisfy every need of the electronic cigarette user.