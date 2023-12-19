Premium Healthcare Emphasizes the Importance of Getting Regular Mammograms

Miami, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/19/2023 --Mammogram screenings should begin at age 40 for women at average risk, although personalized opinions may vary based on a patient's risk factors. These screenings should be conducted annually, or in times prescribed by their doctor. At Premium Healthcare, their certified medical staff performs breast, cervical, colorectal, and other cancer screening tests in order to detect any abnormalities.



Before scheduling a breast cancer screening, the patient should be aware that they will be asked to answer questions about their health habits and medical history to assess their individual breast cancer risk. The medical technician will explain the procedure in more depth, which in most cases will take between 15 to 30 minutes.



By undergoing regular breast cancer screenings, we can make progress in the fight against this deadly disease. Premium Healthcare is committed to providing the most up-to-date treatments and screening methods available, giving their patients peace of mind as they are monitored by some of South Florida's best doctors.



For more information or to schedule an appointment with Premium Healthcare, visit their website at premiumhealthcare.com.



About Premium Healthcare

The mission of Premium Healthcare is to deliver affordable, high-quality healthcare to the communities they serve. As part of their effort to fulfill their mission, they continue to pioneer new lifesaving treatments throughout South Florida.