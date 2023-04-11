Premium Healthcare First in the Nation to Debut AI Powered Heart Valve Disease Detection Program

Miami, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/11/2023 --Premium Healthcare has announced the implementation of SENSORA™ Cardiac Disease Detection Platform by Eko Health to identify structural heart disease. With the launch of Eko Health technology, Premium Healthcare is advancing the way to more accurately and consistently identify valvular heart disease (VHD) in patients during routine visits with their primary care physician (PCP).



"I was brought in to use this advanced new equipment. In what felt like a few moments I was done and received my results immediately. It was a painless quick procedure. Thank god everything is great, and I don't have anything to worry about," said Oscar Peñaber, a 72-year-old patient at Premium Healthcare Plus Senior Medical Center.



By combining murmur analysis artificial intelligence (AI) with its digital stethoscopes, Eko Health has pioneered a non-invasive detection platform that can identify structural murmurs in seconds, so patients can get the treatment they need sooner. Premium Healthcare is the first healthcare institution in the United States to deploy SENSORA™ for structural murmur detection, which was recently cleared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).



VHD, the most common type of structural heart disease, is a life-threatening condition diagnosed in more than 8 million Americans. Left undetected and untreated, it can lead to heart failure, stroke, blood clots, and death. Older adults have approximately a 1 in 10 chance of developing clinically significant VHD. However, more than half (57%) of clinically significant valvular heart disease goes undetected in this population. SENSORA™ for structural murmur detection more than doubles the likelihood of detecting significant VHD.



"The primary care setting is a patient's first line of defense for identifying and diagnosing heart disease. However, we know from clinical evidence that detection rates are low," said Dr. Keila Hoover M.D, Founder and CEO of Premium Healthcare. "We're excited about the promise of this technology to better serve our patient community by increasing the accuracy and consistency of structural murmur identification and improving the quality of referrals for valve disease treatment."



Premium Healthcare will debut the use of SENSORA™ for structural murmur detection at their newly opened 5-story tower building, Beacon Campus, on 69th Ave SW Coral Way and their Senior Medical Center in the heart of Westchester, FL.



Premium Healthcare is South Florida's fastest-growing medical centers, and their introduction of Eko Health's SENSORA™ Platform at the Beacon Campus is evidence of the medical organization's commitment to fast-paced technological advancements.



About Premium Healthcare

The mission of Premium Healthcare is to deliver affordable, high-quality healthcare to the communities they serve. As part of their effort to fulfill their mission, they continue to pioneer new lifesaving treatments throughout South Florida.