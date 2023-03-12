Cudahy, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/12/2023 --Access Elevator, a leader in providing mobility and accessibility products, can help you take on life on your terms with the right mobility scooters from TrackMaster and WHILL in Green Bay, Milwaukee, Appleton, Neenah, Kenosha, and surrounding areas. Contact them today to learn all about the different models for these premium mobility scooters.



As anyone who has used a wheelchair for any length of time knows, navigating from hard surfaces is fraught with issues, most around maintaining forward momentum. And forget turning, as that just risks tipping over. But with the TrackMaster wheelchairs, those aren't concerns any longer. With tank tracks instead of wheels, and good clearance, these mobility scooters can take on the outdoors and open up countless opportunities.



While the TrackMaster wheelchairs can be used indoors, it is in the outdoors that these machines really shine. Soft ground, small branches, and other obstacles no longer prevent users from enjoying all that the outdoors offers them. Whether users hunt, fish, or hike, these TrackMaster mobility scooters will allow them to get out into the field again.



Sometimes people don't necessarily need a wheelchair to get around, but longer distances become a challenge. This is where the WHILL power chairs are perfect to help users get around with their friends and family, without having to deal with a heavy, clunky mobility scooter. Both models fold up for easy storage as well as transport, whether that's in a vehicle or at an airport.



Now users can go shopping and take the time they want to find just the right item. Or they can head out to dinner with friends, or just take a ride around the neighborhood. The compact size of the WHILL power chairs mean that users can easily turn around in hallways and elevators making them easy to use both indoors and outdoors.



Contact the team at Access Elevator today to learn more about the premium mobility scooters that we offer in Green Bay, Milwaukee, Appleton, Neenah, Kenosha, and surrounding areas. Users will enjoy life by doing the things that they want to do and take part in life on their terms. Contact Access Elevator today to learn more.



About Access Elevator

Access Elevator seeks to improve the lives of physically challenged people by offering a wide range of products that promote mobility and independence. Access Elevator offers different mobility devices that can be tailored to fit the individual and businesses unique requirements. Visit www.allaboutaccess.com to learn more about quality platform lifts solutions in Green Bay, Milwaukee, Appleton, Neenah, Kenosha, and surrounding areas.