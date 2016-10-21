Palmdale, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/21/2016 --Today, Touch Rage, with over a decade of offering innovative mobile accessories, unveils new must-have colors to its popular and highly rated line of 38mm and 42mm Apple Watch Bands.



Touch Rage Milanese Loop Apple Watch Bands with Stainless Steel Mesh Strap and Magnetic Closure Clasp are now available in two sizes, 38mm and 42mm for the Series 1 and Series 2 Apple Watches. The band comes in an expanded assortment of colors including Black, Blue, Camouflage, Colorful, Gold, Mocha, Purple, Rose Gold, Rose Red, Silver, Slate Gray and Vintage Gold. These elegant color options offer the perfect band for every occasion; from the boardroom to golf course, sales floor to the gym or taking that special someone out to dinner.



The premium Milanese Magnetic Mesh Loop Watch Band is crafted to allow anyone to match their Apple Watch with their own personal sense of style. Thanks to its clever design this watch accessory solves some of the "pet peeves" people have with wearing watches. The band is designed to make the Apple Watch a perfect fit for your wrist and the adjustable magnetic closure ensures that it stays secured in its place.



These bands are crafted from durable stainless steel and designed to last. All Touch Rage products are offered with friendly customer service and a one year manufacturer's warranty.



The Company reports that 5-star ratings continue to flow in from satisfied customers who love the great quality and affordable price, while other customers are impressed with the security of knowing the band will stay tightly latched all day long.



"I bought this for my husband who was looking at the "original" loop from Apple. He didn't want to get the Apple one because he felt it was way overpriced. When he received this, he was amazed at the quality and said it is very comparable to the Apple version." – N.M.



"Great band. It is very secure and latches well. The magnetic clip is very sturdy and keeps the watch tight. I am very pleased with the purchase. It is very comfortable and is a great alternative than buying brand new through Apple. I have used this during exercise and sports, and have had no issues with it staying tightly latched." – E.F.



The entire collection of Touch Rage Watch Bands is currently available from the Touch Rage website and via Touch Rage on Amazon (qualifying for free Prime Shipping).



About Touch Rage

Launched in 2005, Touch Rage, Inc. is a leader in cell phone, tablet, and Apple watch accessories. They provide innovative products to make daily life easier for consumers.



