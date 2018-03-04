Premium Touch Screen Solutions with Object Recognition by 3M and Eyefactive at ISE 2018

Wedel, Schleswig-Holstein -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/04/2018 --It is already the second time 3M and eyefactive joined forces at the Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) in Amsterdam. Visitors could convince themselves of the possibilities in the field of interactive digital signage at an exhibition stand of 50m² featuring various exhibits.



Several touch screens from the latest 3M MetalMesh-series were showcased in different sizes or integrated in furniture solutions. From 46" HD displays in two ALPHA tables and a DELTA terminal up to 55" and 65" displays in UHD resolution. The touch screens are based on the so called PCAP technology and allow for extremely fast and accurate recognition of 80 touch points simultaneously - an absolute benchmark in this sector.



The hardware solutions were complimented by interactive software and innovative object recognition technology by eyefactive. By help of small chips the touch sensor can recognize any object.



Deployment scenarios among others include point of sale for retailers, who equip selected products with chips to virtually expand their existing or missing product range on site. When customers place a product prepared in such a manner on a touch display, depending on the app additional information like product and image videos for instance, or product descriptions, integrated help or order functions may open.



"With the combination of touch screen hardware, innovative software solutions in a dedicated app store and furniture customers receive a tailor-made solution from one source.", Frank Habel, 3M.



Furthermore eyefactive showcased an interactive shop window from its SAPPHIRE series. Here the multitouch sensor is located behind the glass screen. That way a system can also inform about products and brands after working hours in public spaces and is protected against wind, weather and vandalism.



Visitors also had the opportunity to test the circle shaped rear-projection system AURORA with camera based multitouch tracking. The combination of these technologies allows for the implementation of special designs and any size. The system reacts very fast and accurately. The optical recognition facilitates the use of extremely small objects in any number via printable marker codes.



All systems were running the latest version of the eyefactive touch screen CMS software AppSuite. It is connected to eyefactive´s very own online market place for touch screen apps, where customers and partners can download the desired apps similar to smartphones and tablets. The difference: every app can be customized with one´s own content and designs via the CMS system, no programming skills needed! Also aforementioned object recognition is integrated by default. The software can be downloaded and tested free of charge here: https://www.multitouch-appstore.com.



About 3M

The multi-technology company 3M was founded in Minnesota, USA in 1902 and is one of the most innovative companies in the world today. 3M is represented by over 90,000 employees in more than 200 countries with a turnover of 30.1 billion USD in 2016. The basis of its innovative strength is the versatile utilization of its 46 own technology platforms. Today, the portfolio comprises more than 50,000 different products for almost every aspect of modern life. 3M owns more than 100,000 patents and makes one third of its sales with products that have been on the market for less than five years.



For further information, please visit: http://www.3m.de/



About Integrated Systems Europe (ISE)

The Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) in Amsterdam is a trade fair with a focus on topics such as audio, digital signage, residential solutions, smart building and unified communications. More than 1,100 exhibitors present their latest products to over 65,000 expected visitors. In the education sector ISE offers a comprehensive program of training courses and certifications, talks and show acts, complementing the scope of the exhibition and providing an added value to participants.



For further information, please visit: http://www.iseurope.org



Sponsoring

Participation publicly sponsored by: European fonds for regional development (EFRE).



