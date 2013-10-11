New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/11/2013 --Traditional stores can take on e-commerce and keep their role by reinventing themselves faster to blend instore shopping with on-line, top retailers stated on Tuesday. Michael Zimmerman (Online PR News) of Prentice Capital Management (Street Insider) believes online shopping growth will quicken as consumers turn to their mobile devices seeking ways to preserve their lifestyle choices at lower prices. Strong online sales figures prove that low consumer confidence does not always equate to weaker consumer spending.



We can all imagine that Amazon leads the way in online shopping, but you might be surprised to discover that Amazon reported total online sales volume larger than their next 12 competitors – combined! This is even more astonishing when you consider that Amazon’s competitors include big brands like Walmart and Staples.



Despite the challenge from Amazon, two thirds of retailers say stores remain the most important channel for shoppers and one in three plan to expand their store footprint, according to a survey by the Australian Centre of Retail Studies released at a convention in Paris.



Mark Lewis, head of John Lewis Online states "Customers want to combine pure online with visiting stores. Stores have a big role to play,". Lewis stated that more than two-thirds of sales involved stores and online, such as collecting Internet orders in-store, researching online or scanning items with smart phones to read reviews.



"I am totally convinced that click and mortar is the future," said Georges Plassat, the head of world number two retailer Carrefour, referring to the blend of on-line sales and shopping instore.



Head of French e-commerce business Vente-privee.com, JacquesAntoine Granjon states that once pure on-line players are needing to learn from conventional retailers. “It is the end of pure players, they are finished," he said. "The future is multi-channel and cross-channel. E-commerce is just a new distribution channel."



An estimated 33% of Smartphone users check for product reviews, coupons and discounts prior to making a purchase, often while instore - a trend fuelled by Social media.



As consumers evolve companies must keep up,, engaging their customers with innovative new approaches methods. An estimated 33% of Smartphone users check for product reviews, coupons and discounts prior to making a purchase, often while instore - a trend fuelled by Social media. Intelligent use of Social networks and Smartphone data allows forward thinking companies to analyze customer behavior and quickly address needs and concerns, adapting as necessary.



2013-14 could become a breakthrough period for mobile shopping online, especially if strong consumer uptake of smartphone and tablet devices continues at the current pace.



"Given the evidence, we seem to be entering the start of a persistent mobile age," Scott Galloway, a professor of marketing at NYU Stern and creator of L2, commented in a statement. "Brands ignore this shift at their own peril."