New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/28/2013 --E-retail sales could soar by as much as 15 percent during the coming holiday season, with total holiday internet sales exceeding $82 billion. The sales projections were compiled based on estimates of disposable consumer incomes, monthly increases in retail sales and overall consumer confidence heading into this years holiday shopping season.



Retail sales in the US are expected to increase over 2012?s numbers by 6.9 percent, with total retail — counting Web, in-store and other purchasing methods — hitting $602 billion in November and December.



Prentice Capital’s Michael Zimmerman (News) is one voice amongst several research firms anticipating double-digit growth for e-retail efforts. Deloitte, for example, is projecting a 12.5- to 13-percent increase for non-store sales in the United States.



Analysts caution that some economic factors, such as the uncertain duration of the current government shutdown, could cause fluctuations in this growth. A long-running shutdown could shake consumer confidence and influence shoppers to spend less over the holidays, causing the e-retail market to fall short of projections. Strong online sales figures in September despite falling consumer confidence prove that low confidence does not always equate to weaker consumer spending however.



Michael Zimmerman (Forbes) of Prentice Capital Management believes online shopping growth will quicken as consumers turn to their mobile devices seeking ways to preserve their lifestyle choices at lower prices.



Zimmerman's pattern of investing as demonstrated through Prentice Capital Management's (CNN) SEC disclosures have shown the Zimmerman hedge fund supports this "click and mortar" e-retailing ideal, favoring stocks with powerful brands combining well conceived mobile and online commerce strategies. Zimmerman has just remarked that US consumer retail growth will likely continue to do well within the year ahead.



"Given the evidence, we seem to be entering the start of a persistent mobile age," Scott Galloway, a professor of marketing at NYU Stern and creator of L2, commented in a statement. "Brands ignore this shift at their own peril."