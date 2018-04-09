PrenuptialAgreements.org Launches New Scholarship Essay Program

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/09/2018 --On-point with their mission to freely provide information about prenuptial agreements, a knowledgeable platform surrounding the subject goes one further. Much to the appreciation of students nationwide, Prenuptialagreements.org has launched a new scholarship essay program. Created to pay it forward via one lucky college student studying any major, the Prenuptial Agreements Scholarship Essay Program will award a $1,000 scholarship in the first quarter of 2019.



So how does the windfall work? The winning essayist will be currently enrolled, or enrolled in 2019, in an undergraduate program at an accredited school in the United States. The essay requirement carries a minimum of 1,000 words and will ultimately be acknowledged for its creativity and the clarity of its assertions. To that end, the topic of the essay is "If you could make a single change that would make the divorce process easier, what would it be and why?" With a from the mouth of babes tact, the scholarship hopes to encourage a well-spring of thought, as well as comprehension of a fact of life often faced.



A representative of PrenuptialAgreements.org said of the new scholarship program, "We're excited to help someone flourish in their potential area of expertise. In an industry that's often seen as cynical, we've done well mainly, we believe, due to our openhanded model. We go direct with information that is typically spread over too many outlets or, frankly, only offered at a high consultation price. Our readers can cut to the chase with a do-it-yourself prenuptial agreement or a free consultation with a lawyer. Hopefully, this scholarship will encourage its recipient to use a similar model in their industry of choice in the future."



All scholarship essays must be submitted by January 31, 2019. At that time, a review of all of the applications submitted will be underway, and a winner will be declared within 30 days. The winner's name and essay will be featured on the PrenuptialAgreements.org website.



For more information about the scholarship program visit https://www.prenuptialagreements.org/scholarship/ or https://www.prenuptialagreements.org/.



