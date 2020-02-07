Preparing a Vancouver Fence for the Spring Onslaught

New Westminster, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/07/2020 --While wintery weather is reputedly bad for fence installations in Vancouver, the spring can be even worse. The intense rain that brings May flowers (or May bring flowers) can also cause a hard-worn fence to rot, lean, and crack. Fortunately, a few easy maintenance tips recommended by the specialists at QS Fencing can work to prevent costly future replacements. For more, go to: https://qsfencing.ca/blog/how-to-prevent-your-fence-to-hold-up-the-weather/



Keep Fences Clean

It might look light and fluffy, but the combination of freezing rain and snow can add up to tremendous weight and weaken a fence's stability. Brush off the snow that's piling up. If shovelling is necessary, avoid piling it up against the fence if possible.



Rust Damage

Steel or aluminum fences are relatively durable compared to picket and wood, but metal is still susceptible to water damage. A protective coating can help fortify against rust. Eventually, these coatings will wear away, so it's a good idea to periodically apply a rust neutralizer to keep a metal fence strong and beautiful. Twice a year is usually sufficient, but follow the instructions on specific products.



Soil Erosion

A strong fence starts with a strong foundation. In the spring, the variation of temperatures can cause the soil to expand or contract, which can exert additional pressure on the posts. With soil movement, the fence can eventually lean. To prevent soil expansion and contraction from affecting a fence, make sure to install it into a good foundation, ensuring posts are installed at least three feet into the ground.



About QS Fencing

Established in 2010, QS Fencing is a family-owned business that aims to provide quality products and superior service. It is a Vancouver residential and commercial fencing company that is licensed and insured. All employees are WCB insured as well. QS Fencing serves the geographical areas of Vancouver, West Vancouver, North Vancouver, Burnaby, New Westminster, Coquitlam, Port Coquitlam, Port Moody, Maple Ridge, Richmond, Surrey, and Delta, BC.



