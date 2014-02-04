Barnsley, South Yorkshire -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/04/2014 --‘Preparing Your Property for Sale’ is a guide to the early stages of the property selling process. Filled with tips and advice from a property specialist with several years of experience in the industry, this latest resource is part of a wider series of reference materials – giving homeowners critical information about selling property in the UK.



‘A Guide to the Different Stages of Selling Your Home’ is a definitive collection of articles that aims to take people through the entire process of selling a house, and this latest instalment is packed with valuable advice. From staging a home to appeal to the broadest range of potential buyers possible to compiling essential information, this latest article in the series from Flying Homes is aimed at getting the selling process off to the best possible start.



Scott Simpson of Flying Homes believes that preparation and planning are critical to achieving a satisfactory final sale price, as well as a speedy conclusion.



“We wanted to share our experience of the property market in the UK, and this particular resource is intended to help people make their home as attractive as possible to potential buyers. Buying a house is often an emotional process, so we decided to share some useful advice surrounding how to cater to those emotions.”



Included in ‘Preparing Your Property for Sale’ is a detailed breakdown of how to ‘stage’ a home for viewings, what potential buyers are looking for and the various documents, surveys and inspection reports that buyers are often interested in.



