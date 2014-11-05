Orange, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/05/2014 --New data suggests the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency’s crackdown on Hydrocodone prescriptions has positively affected painkiller-related deaths, with a 5 percent decrease. However, according to a study by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), heroin deaths have doubled in the past two years, leading Michael H. Lowenstein M.D., medical director for the Waismann Method treatment for opiate dependence, to believe prescription painkiller legislation may lead to a “win, lose” situation without prevention and treatment strategies in place.



According to the CDC, three out of four new heroin users report having abused prescription opioids prior to using heroin. With federal law now limiting access to painkiller refills and the potential for higher medical fees, there is an even greater fear opiate dependent patients will graduate to heroin, as the cheaper and more accessible option.



Dr. Lowenstein has recently seen a dramatic increase in the number of heroin users he has treated. To reverse the growing heroin trend, he suggests the following targeted prevention and treatment strategies:



Patient Education: Not everyone prescribed opioids will become dependent; but biological and environmental risk factors can increase the likelihood of abuse. It is important that both prescribing doctors and pharmacists do a thorough job of explaining the risks of using opiate medication including the factors that could lead to becoming addicted.



Physician Education: Developing opiate dependence is a common occurrence in pain management. It is vital for prescribing physicians to understand that all patients are at risk and should be closely monitored. In addition to being able to recognize signs of opiate dependency, doctors who prescribe opiates need to be able to identify patients at risk for becoming addicted, which can help ensure responsible prescribing.



Closer Patient Supervision: New legislation requires patients who are prescribed Hydrocodone to visit their doctor every 30 days for refills. While this presents challenges to some patients in need of the medication, mandating that doctors keep a closer eye on patients could mean medication abuse warning signs are identified earlier so the problem can be promptly treated, often resulting in higher treatment success rates.



