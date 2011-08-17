MyReviewsNow Shop At Home Introduces A Great Source For Prescription Eyewear

Seattle, WA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/17/2011 --For those in search of a high quality provider of prescription eyewear, Glasses USA is able to offer consumers eyewear at as much as 70% off regular retail prices. By partnering with laboratories and stocking frames in-house, the company is able to provide high-quality prescription eyewear that exceeds FDA requirements at rock bottom prices. However, excellence is never sacrificed. Before being shipped out, each pair of eyeglasses is inspected for prescription accuracy and frame alignment by optical experts using Glasses USA’s 5-Stripe Process of Excellence.



Glasses USA stocks a large collection of quality frame choices, including plastic, rimless, semi-rimless, metal, titanium and vintage styles, as well as a large selection of frame shapes, such as aviator, oval, rectangle, round and wayfarer. Customers can choose from a full range of men’s, women’s and unisex prescription eyewear from some of the top fashion designers in the industry, including Tommy Hilfiger, Timberland, Ray-Ban, Rolo, Ralph Lauren, Yoshi Ayaka, Guess, Dior, Romeo Gigli, Calvin Klein, Just Cavalli, Jones New York, Nike and many more.



Customers have high praise for Glasses USA, citing the stylish designs, prompt service and quality frames they receive in the mail. “The two pairs I got cost less than a single pair from my doctor’s office and the prices were better than Wal-Mart, even,” writes Chris. “The cases each pair arrived in were durable, high-quality, snap shut cases, not the cheap imitation leather pouches a person usually gets. The glasses fit my face perfectly, with only a slight adjustment to my nose pads needing to be done. I will be recommending Glasses USA to all my friends.”



Glasses USA provides consumers with Vision Guides to help steer them through the process of choosing eyewear that flatters their personal style and facial shape, as well as informative tips on how to read an eyeglass prescription. Additionally, the bi-weekly blog, written by Lara Greenberg, offers tips on important topics, such as protecting eyes at the beach, understanding computer vision syndrome and using eyeglasses to prevent headaches.



An innovative virtual mirror provides customers with an opportunity to try on prescription eyewear before they buy. The application allows users to upload an actual photo of themselves so they can see how various styles, colors and frame shapes flatter their face.



In addition to the incredibly low prices, Glasses USA offers weekly deals on prescription eyeglasses. Current promotions range from 15% to 30% off discounts to a buy one, get one free sale. The BOGO promotion applies to any frame style and any price. Customers only pay for the higher valued pair.



Lenses can also be tinted to shield against the summertime sun and block out harmful UV rays. For an additional $19, glasses can be ordered with transition lenses that seamlessly move from reading to distant vision glasses. Bifocal, reading and single vision lenses are also available.



Motivated by a strong commitment to customer satisfaction, Glasses USA offers free, fast shipping on all U.S. orders, professional service and a 110% low price guarantee. Unsatisfactory eyewear can be returned, no questions asked, for a refund or a new pair of glasses. Specially trained associates are also available to provide professionally accurate answers on any prescription eyewear needs.



The online eyewear retailer also offers a friend referral program that pays $30 in store credit to each person. A personal referral link can be sent via email or Facebook to recruit contacts into the program. New customers will also receive an instant $5 credit for signing up to receive email updates.



For further information regarding prescription eyewear, please visit Glasses USA today!