Present Ideas with Media-Rich Content Through Flipbook Maker by AnyFlip

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/21/2016 --Nowadays, people get bored of the traditional brochures, magazines or catalogs, they tend to know more via digital publications. The demand for products and services are increasing through online E-commerce websites as people find it a comfortable source of buying every product by comparing the prices on different shopping sites. With this, the requirement of precise and amazing content is also rising. According to the AnyFlip reviews, AnyFlip has work wonders in this regard. It has made it easy for the marketers to create interactive content through versatile features as stated by Anna Lee, Chief Designer of AnyFlip.



Creation of Interactive and Customized Content



As the present-day market has undergone an absolute change, so here is the time to get rid of traditional publishing items like handwritten brochures or long printed catalogs. With the innovative platform provided by AnyFlip, that is the flip book maker. It is helping the marketer to inform consumers about their products in an interesting way. Here are some of its varied features:



- Addition of Videos: The media-rich content attracts more customers as they will be able to know about the product in a better way by the help of videos. The soft music in the background gives it a stunning effect.



- User-Friendly Interface: In the content, many images and audio can be added, and even multi-level table content can be created so that the readers can go through the flipbook. With the customized templates and themes, it looks beautiful.



- Google Analytics: With this powerful tool, the company can analyze the behavior of its customers through Google Analytics Integration and can find the right statistics.



Lastly, the media-rich content attracts an end number of users who usually turn into future customers.



