Present Wisdom Announces Yoga Gives to St. Jude Kids

Yoga Buffet

"We are excited to offer a fun and nourishing yoga class to benefit St. Jude Kids. In this 75 minute yoga buffet style class you will be led through an inspiring sequence by multiple Present Wisdom yoga instructors." – Alka Kaminer, Present Wisdom co-founder.



"We are thrilled to have Present Wisdom join our fundraising family. This special yoga event is a collaboration between the St. Jude New York / New Jersey and Pacific Northwest fundraising regions. Yoga Gives has become one of the favorite activities among donors." -Melanie Johnson & Melissa Byrd



Do you love yoga and St. Jude? Event sponsorship and partnership opportunities are available for passionate companies, organizations and individuals. Interested parties can contact Melissa Byrd (Melissa.Byrd@stjude.org).



The class donation fee is $10 (all proceeds go to St. Jude). Participants are invited to consider an additional donation and they will be eligible for door prizes and giveaways.



Registration and event information can be found here:

http://fundraising.stjude.org/yogagives



About St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital continues to lead the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20% to more than 80% since it opened more than 50 years ago. We won't stop until no child dies from cancer. Because of St. Jude supporters, countless children have enjoyed a lifetime of moments they might otherwise have missed. Families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food — because all a family should worry about is helping their child live.



About Present Wisdom Community

Present Wisdom Community offers virtual yoga and meditation to increase the health and happiness of others. PWC provides live personalized online classes where you connect with the teacher, other students and practice in community. Present Wisdom is a group of dedicated yoga and meditation instructors collaboratively serving Westchester County NY and beyond. Be a Yogi donor through PWC's Yoga for Charity series, practicing yoga in service to others.



