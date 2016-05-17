Presentation Maker by Focusky Is Available for Creating Killer Presentations

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/17/2016 --An easy to use alternative to programs like PowerPoint – Focusky presentation maker is a leading presentation development application that allows users to create and share their ideas in a visual format anywhere, anytime, and on almost any device. With an unlimited supply of royalty free resources, including animations, flash assets, gifs, backgrounds, and transitions, both 2D and 3D, users can craft professional grade presentations in a matter of minutes, that are both visually appealing, and easily understood by audiences everywhere.



Focusky works by allowing users to sign up for their free service, whereby they will have access to the most essential parts of the presentation maker. With the ability to use Focusky's mind mapping feature and built in tools and templates to develop their presentations, users can also take advantage of free animated resources, and a simple, concise user interface, in order to make killer presentations. The platform is accessible from the downloadable desktop client on both Windows and Mac, and there are leveled plans from as low as $9.99 a month to $399 for lifetime access.



In addition to the animated resources available, Focusky presentation maker offers several other key features:



- Users will be able to convert their presentations to high definition videos, text, and other web versions for SEO purposes, which maximizes content portability and spread.



- Presentations can be kept private and encrypted to prevent unauthorized access. This feature is especially important for persons handling sensitive information.



- A comprehensive knowledge base and thorough support is available 24/7 for all users though the help document and website.



About Focusky

Focusky is a leading application provider, whose main focus is providing visual solutions, for professionals looking to create presentations and animated videos.



For more information, go to http://focusky.com/features.