Presentation New Era - HTML5 PowerPoint Alternative Focusky Brings Visual Shock

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/05/2016 --With the rapid development of information technology, creative design can get recognition extensively. Imagine an innovative non-linear presenting mode to display presentation vividly. Focusky engages people with great visual shock experience. Serving as a breakthrough of the traditional slide to slide presentation, Focusky enriches presentation with visualized 3D background and animated hand-drawn effect. Furthermore, this best HTML5 PowerPoint alternative provides infinite canvas to freely express people's boundless imagination. And zooming effect leads people down a path of discovery in mind mapping style.



Exquisite slides ensures an awesome visual experience. No more monotonous presenting style, the novel non-linear presentation experience can be logical and spatial. On the one hand, Focusky encourages people to use 3D camera for creating stunning presentation. Four types of frames (rectangle, bracket, circle and invisible) added freely, with zooming and panning effect, audiences can follow people's mind and logic. On the other hand, editing 3D background in presentation is convenient. Focusky ensures people to create their own-style 3D background with ease.



Paths well-designed can clearly display the logical relationship of contents. At the same time, limitless canvas benefits people to express ideas and contents thoroughly. Focusky, as the best HTML5 PowerPoint alternative, ensures people to logically arrange contents in canvas. Then, to enrich canvas with multiple elegant slideshows. Beautiful slideshows are effective to impress people. Though PowerPoint supports plenty of animations to make presentation dynamic, Focusky motivates people to animate the objects in presentation with 300+ animation effect for marvellous visual enjoyment. Among which, the fascinating hand drawn effect brings people an interesting and relaxed atmosphere while enjoying presentation.



Being more practical, convenient and professional than PowerPoint, Focusky now have gained popularity with innovative features. It tries to engage people with flexible output formats and dynamic caption and voice narration. After editing with ease and publishing presentation as an engaging video, those dynamic characters, caption and voice in presentation can be impressive for people.



About Focusky

Focusky is an amazing tool to create killer business presentation and animated HD videos. It headquartered in Hong Kong, China.



Want more information to design stunning presentation, visit http://focusky.com/features.