Aid dependency is now a boring concept to foster sustainable development within sub-Saharan Africa. MAHSRA opens a new social network medium through which people can interact and promote their affairs in various formats meanwhile receiving accrued blessings since their investments serve to promote community growth and supports vulnerable people
Bamenda, Cameroon -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/21/2015 --Based on the need to promote the new sustainable development goals and the post-2015 global development agenda that has invigorated dynamism in opportunities, competitiveness and a sustainable dimension of investment thoughts and priorities, Modern Advocacy Humanitarian Social and Rehabilitation Association (MAHSRA), an NGO based in Bamenda – Cameroon and in Consultative Status with the United Nations Economic and Social Council ECOSOC [2013], introduces a social networking and most promising business magazine platform that should assist in bringing relieve everywhere and assistance to humanity from community level approaches.
Why Project Na Wetti?
Making reflections on the world's bank latest databank statistics on development, the CEO of MAHSRA, Dr. Kelly NGYAH compares African countries such as Botswana noted to have recorded the world's highest economic and human development growth rate within the past 2 decades and other former poverty and conflict infested countries such as Rwanda and Ethiopia that have as well made very remarkable progress towards achieving the MDGs while other more advanced countries such as South Africa, Nigeria, and Cameroon etc still heavily lacked behind. In conclusion, he said the rapidly succeeding countries had developed very impressive social cohesion systems that have been responsible for their rapid growth.
Project Na-Wetti therefore comes to inventively build such social cohesion for development platforms among the country's small scale but very influential economic operators on a "gain – gain basis". Implying – Na Wetti promotes businesses and improve on the social interactions between business people, in return – it achieves MAHSRA's advocacy objectives in using socioeconomic groups' support to canvass and influence government policy changes, obtain better and healthier business interactive environments and support vulnerable people through the periodic donations from the business people who encourage its course.
Benefits of Using on Na wetti Platforms:
- It is engineered by Dr. Kelly NGYAH a stake-holding consultant to the United Nations Working Platforms for the sustainable Development Goals (SDGs);
- It is managed by a team of dedicated, trained and qualified marketing volunteers;
- It is currently building a very huge network of Na – Wetti partners which are Influential Business People, Trademarks, Financial Institutions and other Cooperate Societies;
- Through the partners, Na-Wetti will be able to provide professional study scholarships, build and sponsor community development projects and assist some needy and very unfortunate or vulnerable people in crises situations.
Distribution policy in place for Na Wetti Magazine include (One million views per month):
- Hard copies: minimum quantities of 10,000copies per edition are produced and distributed to business areas, streets and/or target market duelers and customers country-wide to assist them easily locate their preferential shopping spots following the city and market business location maps in the magazines.
- Soft copies: This is the replication of hard copies with direct digital and online email links to the businesses houses/shops or institutional offices where clients across the world can directly communicate with the target providers and be guided on how to get to them.
- Mobile Technologies: Android interactive applications will also be made available on the web pages. This will facilitate visual business and direct communications between providers and consumers on the Na-Wetti Platforms
MAHSRA is thus inviting all supporters to this course to:
About NAWETTIN.COM
Na Wetti on NAWETTIN.COM presents you with a new opportunity to congossa as you want, make friends and dates, meet classmates and family members, post images and videos, build your online shop pages for your products and services and grow your online passion.
Nawetti works on first come first served bases, in 2016 handsome cash and material prices will be offered to the first active 100 active users…..Enjoy
Once more, You are Warmly Welcomed to Na Wetti World