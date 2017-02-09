Granby, CO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/09/2017 --Project Sanctuary officially announced today that Aimco Cares and First Command Financial Services are returning as presenting sponsors of the annual Operation Project Sanctuary (O.P.S.) Gala to be held on Armed Forces Day on May 20, 2017, at the Denver Museum of Nature and Science. Also announced was the launch of online gala registration.



Aimco Cares is the corporate citizenship arm of Denver-based Aimco, one of the largest owners and operators of apartment homes in the country, and is a long-time supporter of Project Sanctuary, providing employee volunteers and program funding through the Aimco Cares Charity Golf Classic. Likewise, First Command Financial Services is a long-term Project Sanctuary partner, granting program funding, providing facilitators and materials for Project Sanctuary's "Money Matters, Family Matters" class, and providing complimentary financial advising services to Project Sanctuary participants for two years post retreat.



2016 marked the gala's inaugural year, welcoming nearly 300 guests from across the country, and raising more than $140,000 for military families. Sponsorship opportunities for 2017 are still available for businesses and individuals looking to demonstrate their support of our heroes. Visit Project Sanctuary online for details.



"The Denver Museum of Nature and Science is a perfect venue for our gala, encompassing what our organization is all about: education and nature. We provide evidence-based resiliency and reintegration tools to our military families, helping them reconnect and teaching them about the healing powers of outdoor recreation and of simply being in nature," said Heather Ehle, Project Sanctuary founder and CEO. "Come see for yourself what a powerful combination it can be by joining us for the O.P.S. Gala on Armed Services Day. I promise it will touch your hearts in a way you will never forget."



EVENT DETAILS



What: O.P.S. (Operation Project Sanctuary) Gala, featuring silent and live auctions, gourmet dinner, and the latest news on Project Sanctuary's expansion

When: 6 p.m., Saturday, May 20, 2017 (Armed Services Day)

Where: Denver Museum of Nature and Science

Tickets: Buy tickets here.



About Project Sanctuary

Founded in 2007, Project Sanctuary takes our military families from battle-ready to family-ready by providing six-day, outdoor, therapeutic retreats in a healing environment and ongoing family support services for two years following each retreat. Project Sanctuary holds a 4-star rating on Charity Navigator, the GuideStar Gold Participant badge, and Better Business Bureau Charity Accreditation. Sponsors that help make Project Sanctuary programs possible include the USO, First Command Financial Services, Aimco Cares, Healthy Marriage Project, The Kendeda Fund and YMCA of the Rockies. More information is available online at www.projectsanctuary.us.