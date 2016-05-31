Presenting the Focusky's Enterprise Plan for the Best PowerPoint Alternative for Companies

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/31/2016 --When the users have had enough of the same-old templates and designs, businesses might try to invest in paid versions of smart new software. The best PowerPoint alternative is the presentation maker from Focusky and this is a fact. It is very helpful for the entrepreneurs who would want to use striking attributes to make the presentation with great impact.



Features to look from Enterprise Plan:



The Enterprise Plan comes with a gamut of features and facilities that would make the entrepreneur look out for preparing smart and winning presentations and that too only with One- time payment!



- Get Access to Free Resources: Online resources of mesmerizing 3D background templates and themes, rich media images and transitions are now FREE! There are over 900+ built-in animated characters and over 400+ pre-defined layout templates on offer for the entrepreneurs!



- Limitless Cloud Storage: A big help for large-scale enterprises is to have storage for saving their presentations and later editing them whenever necessary. Even the number of Uploads is unlimited in this plan.



- Increase Brand Image: This best PowerPoint Alternative from Focusky in its Enterprise Plan would be offering the provision to insert logo. This means that the branding of the company gets great reach.



- Premium Animation Editor: It has a great Premium editor with over 300+ animated actions for the presentation.



Entrepreneurs shall get to know more about the features, benefits, and pricing about this one of the best PowerPoint alternatives from http://focusky.com/pricing.php.



About Focusky

Focusky is a reputed software company that offers presentation software and other solutions for varied businesses. The company has plenty of popularity with its flagship product of PowerPoint Alternative.