Presenting the Focusky's Enterprise Plan for the Best PowerPoint Alternative for Companies

With users around the world looking for dynamic animation, glitzy and yet appealing features, old business presentation modes have moved away. Focusky has come up with the Enterprise Plan that is power-packed with features for the users.
Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/31/2016 --When the users have had enough of the same-old templates and designs, businesses might try to invest in paid versions of smart new software. The best PowerPoint alternative is the presentation maker from Focusky and this is a fact. It is very helpful for the entrepreneurs who would want to use striking attributes to make the presentation with great impact.
Features to look from Enterprise Plan:
The Enterprise Plan comes with a gamut of features and facilities that would make the entrepreneur look out for preparing smart and winning presentations and that too only with One- time payment!
- Get Access to Free Resources: Online resources of mesmerizing 3D background templates and themes, rich media images and transitions are now FREE! There are over 900+ built-in animated characters and over 400+ pre-defined layout templates on offer for the entrepreneurs!
- Limitless Cloud Storage: A big help for large-scale enterprises is to have storage for saving their presentations and later editing them whenever necessary. Even the number of Uploads is unlimited in this plan.
- Increase Brand Image: This best PowerPoint Alternative from Focusky in its Enterprise Plan would be offering the provision to insert logo. This means that the branding of the company gets great reach.
- Premium Animation Editor: It has a great Premium editor with over 300+ animated actions for the presentation.
Entrepreneurs shall get to know more about the features, benefits, and pricing about this one of the best PowerPoint alternatives from http://focusky.com/pricing.php.
About Focusky
Focusky is a reputed software company that offers presentation software and other solutions for varied businesses. The company has plenty of popularity with its flagship product of PowerPoint Alternative.