President Alex Rodriguez Talks the Present and Future State of the Chron Organization (CHRO) on the Uptick Network

Dallas, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/04/2016 --Alex Rodriguez with the Chron Organization, Inc. (OTC:CHRO) was interviewed on the Uptick Network Stock Day Radio Show with host Jasyn Blair. Mr. Rodriguez spoke in regards to the business model of the company, the strengths that he and Chairman Byron Young bring to CHRO, and the launch of the company's first wholly owned subsidiary, Zen Technologies, Inc. Additionally, Mr. Rodriguez talked about the Company's recent completion of its audit for 2014 and 2015.



To listen to the interview please click here or the following link: www.upticknewswire.com/president-alex-rodriguez-talks-the-present-and-future-state-of-the-chron-organization-on-the-uptick-network



The interview and distribution was paid by The Chron Organization, Inc. and approved by Company's the board of directors. Furthermore, Rodriguez went to say, "we found the service offering from Uptick to be fresh, relevant and we are happy to add it to our overall investor relations strategy moving forward". The distribution was sent out to the Uptick Network Stock Day Radio show, sponsors, its affiliates and social media distribution platforms.



About The Chron Organization, Inc.

The Chron Organization, Inc. (OTCPK:CHRO), is an entrepreneurial-minded company founded and envisioned by Mr. Byron Young and Mr. Alex Rodriguez. The Company's purpose is to develop a portfolio of highly successful and unique wholly owned businesses by providing incubation, advisory and capital services to the same. CHRON's interests include the smart home services, Internet of Things (IOT) platforms, deregulated energy & energy efficiency offerings.



To learn more about CHRON, visit the company's corporate website at: www.chronorganization.com



