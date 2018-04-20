President of ROC Homes, Eric Hymowitz Announces New Purchasing Manager

Houston, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/20/2018 --President of ROC Homes, Eric Hymowitz, announced a new purchasing manager for ROC Homes on Thursday April 19, 2018.



"I am proud to announce a new purchasing manager, Brian Hornsby," said Hymowitz. "The ROC team is excited to bring Brian to the ROC Homes family as our new purchasing manager."



Hornsby is a native Texan that has a passion for the Houston community. Hornsby has 18 years in the Houston market in purchasing. His time spent in purchasing has been split between national and local builders.



"With Brian's energy and focus he can drive costs down and that will continue to provide a great value to our ROC Homes customers," said Hymowitz.



Hornsby started his career path at Stephen F Austin University. He graduated with a Bachelors of Business Administration. Since then Hornsby has laid out a career path in purchasing management for builders. His experience allows customers to purchase a great home at a great value.