President Teo Choo Guan of WAKI International Group Implements Mutual Respect and Sharing to Create Harmony

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/17/2019 --'Respect our differences, share our differences, and share world peace with each other.' This is the philosophy that Teo Choo Guan, chairman of WAKI International Group, keeps adhering to in his life process of running enterprises and engaging in social humanitarianism charity activities.



This core concept of equality of all living creatures and symbiosis of all living things, which was born out of the Buddhist teachings, also benefited Teo Choo Guan a lot from the aspects of entrepreneurship, management and enterprise expansion. WAKI International Group owns today's miracle territory, which is also the result of implementing the concept.



In an interview with China Daily, Teo Choo Guan pointed out that he has been deeply aware of the mutual respect and tolerance between different ethnic groups since his childhood. He deeply understood that if you want to communicate with others, especially people of other RACES and other countries, you have to integrate their culture, religion and customs.



He said that the mentality must first respect the culture, religion and customs of other RACES, and integrate them in action, and then you can get their feedback, and finally get their respect and tolerance.



Gratitude to the country and feelings



'I have to be grateful that I grew up living in a multi-ethnic, multi-religious and multi-cultural Malaysian society, which has given me this kind of insight.'



He pointed out that since we live in a multi- cultural and multi - religious society, it is natural for us to get to know each other. If we want to communicate with other friends, we must respect and tolerate each other, so as to build a harmonious society.



'In a multi-racial country and society, it is necessary to live a life of compromise with friends. To achieve this goal, it is necessary to embrace each other's culture and religion and integrate into the lives of others. Only in this way can all the different RACES live in harmony. This is our country, Malaysia.'



Teo Choo Guan wins Swedish world peace prize



Teo Choo Guan has made great achievements not only in business, but also in religious and social affairs. He won the 'world peace prize' award in Sweden and went to Stockholm city hall to receive the award on June 30.



Teo Choo Guan, in an interview with China Daily, said it was 'very doubtful' that he would win the world peace prize. With representatives from 120 countries vying for the prize, the governing body won only 10 awards.



'I am the only Malaysian to receive this prestigious award and I think it is very exciting.I didn't expect to win the prize.'



Engage in religious charity activities



'In Malaysia and Indonesia, in addition to building mosques, I also donated to Muslim orphanages and homes for the aged. I have always carried out religious charity activities with mutual respect and tolerance.'



Teo Choo Guan noted that he has donated more than 130 3-meter-high Buddha statues in Thailand, as well as temples in Thailand, Myanmar, Cambodia, Indonesia and China. In the Philippines, donations are made to Christian churches, orphanages, homes for the aged, etc.



'I have also assisted the British chanting society in its meditations and recitals in southeast Asia. I have always been sincere and respectful of all religions, and I have donated to different places of worship.'



Teo Choo Guan also holds an honorary master's degree in Buddhism from the Maha Chulalongkorn University in Thailand.