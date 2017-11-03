President Trump Comical Talking Figurines Available in Time for Christmas

Mexico City, Mexico -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/03/2017 --Comical talking figurines of President Trump are being made available to the public and those that place an order can expect their delivery in time for Christmas. In the run up to the festive season, those in search of a humorous gift with a difference may well find what they are looking for with The Narcissist Trump Talking Figure.



The bright and colorful American-made models are the creation of Eduardo Hernandez Dominguez, an industrial designer from Mexico City. Dominguez has a more practical use for the figurines apart from making people smile, as he jokingly says, "Making Christmas Great Again." He intends to use them in a short film he will make, which will aim to fight animosity with laughter. "We think that laughter is one the most effective tools that normal people can use in their fight against hate," said Dominguez.



The figurines are available in two different heights, 49 and 64-inches. President Trump wears a shiny black suit and has oversized yellow eyebrows and hair. One design features President Trump in a red baseball cap with 'ME' on the front and the other design features President Trump in a Santa hat holding a sign that reads, "I Wouldn't Deport U". Each model has a module voice recorder which utters the words, "Bad Hombre."



The project has been launched on crowdfunding platform Kickstarter and donations of any amount are encouraged. Currently, prices for a figurine start at MX$450, which is the equivalent of roughly USD $23. The team responsible for manufacture say they are confident they can deliver at least 4000 figurines before Christmas. Backers that purchase a figurine will receive a tracking delivery code so they can trace their order and see exactly when they can expect it to arrive.



Those in search of something funny, witty, totally unremarkable and very relevant this Christmas will love this Talking Figurine," said Dominguez. "It's a memorable gift – and it talks. Just don't ever contradict him with the truth, don't tell him you're different or a good person, and don't let him to tweet!"



To find out more, make a donation or get hold of a Trump Talking Figure, visit the Kickstarter page here: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/1119099015/making-christmas-great-again?r.