President's Day Sale at Astrabeds Brings Big Savings on Organic Latex Mattresses

President's Day weekend is the first major shopping holiday of the year, and one of the best times to save on everything from electronics to furniture. Mattress retailer Astrabeds will be celebrating this year with major deals on organic latex beds and adjustable bases for shoppers looking to sleep better.



Astrabeds' President's Day mattress sale for 2015 launches on February 13 and lasts until February 16. Featured in the event are promotions for $200 off of any mattress and 50% off the Ergo Star Evolution adjustable base when purchased with a mattress.



During the President's Day sale, Astrabeds' organic latex mattresses will start from $1099. The $200 off deal is accessible via promo code "PD200", which can be applied at checkout. The brand's most popular model, the Serenity Bed, stars seven inches of luxurious latex and comes recommended by 100% of over 70 verified reviews. The Serenity will be priced at $1799 in queen size during the event.



The Astrabeds mattress collection includes four models of latex beds, each featuring GOLS-certified organic latex, organic cotton and organic wool with no harsh chemicals, glues or synthetics. The organic latex mattresses achieve TUV Rheinland certification for quality and Eco-Institut certification for safety and purity.



Every Astrabed is also customizable for firmness, with options for dual firmnesses for partners with different tastes. Twenty-five year limited warranties and 90 night trials come with each mattress, as do free layer exchanges to ensure satisfaction and comfort.



The Ergo Star Evolution adjustable base completes the sleep experience with a full range of motion for unlimited comfort positions. This adjustable bed comes with massage, zero gravity, wireless controls and other features, and comes well-rated by reviewers. During the 50% off promotion, the Ergo Star Evolution will be priced at $999 in queen and $1899 in split king.



All President's Day offers are accessible at Astrabeds.com throughout President's Day weekend, with free shipping throughout the continental United States.



About Astrabeds

Part of e-commerce collective One Mall Group, Astrabeds is an online retailer of organic natural latex mattresses, adjustable beds and natural bedding. Based in Scottsdale, Arizona and in business since 2007, the company has earned a reputation of quality products and service, as well as a commitment to the latest technologies and competitive prices.