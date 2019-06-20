Presidio Health Announces the Appointment of Richard Toren to Board of Directors

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/20/2019 --Presidio Health, a healthcare technology and clinical intelligence company, announced the appointment of Richard Toren today to its board of directors, effective June 21.



"Rick brings an esteemed career as a successful healthcare entrepreneur with deep technology and clinical expertise to the Presidio team," said Dr. Douglas Evans, Founder and CEO of Presidio Health. "Rick's involvement as both Board member and Strategic advisor brings tremendous benefit to our company and innovation as we continue to grow our suite of products and leverage transformational technologies like Natural Language Processing (NLP) and Machine Learning."



Demonstrating his extensive technology and healthcare expertise, Toren founded CodeRyte, Inc. in 1999. Considered to be the pioneer in NLP coding technology, CodeRyte was acquired by 3M in 2012. Among Mr. Toren's many accomplishments over his storied career include co-invention of both the EpiPen and the Holter Monitor. Rick serves on diverse boards of innovative companies including Qure4U, a patient app allowing providers to communicate with patients about clinical issues and Inspire.com, pharmaceutical industry supported provider of chat room forums for non-profit health associations that enables patients to communicate with each other about their specific conditions/diseases. A Miami, Florida resident, Rick also serves on the board of Memorial HealthCare System, a six hospital care system, including world-renown Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital in South Florida.



Rick Toren said "I have great enthusiasm for Presidio Health's position in the current and future healthcare technology marketplace. In addition to Presidio's core data acquisition and advanced medical coding technology, their platform has a vast amount of data that will provide clinical intelligence to the broad spectrum of healthcare providers. As the healthcare landscape continues to shift to outcomes-based reimbursement, Presidio is uniquely qualified to provide clinical intelligence that will help healthcare organizations seamlessly make that transition."



About Presidio Health, Inc.

Founded in 2003, Presidio Health is a provider of SaaS-based services that acquire, normalize and read medical charts using the latest generation NLP technologies. Their innovative PerformMD™ platform increases the velocity and accuracy of medical coding, and automates feedback and web-based education for clinical providers, allowing chart deficiencies to be tracked and physician documentation to improve significantly. Presidio's PerformCycle™ business intelligence dashboard allows for easy one-click access to real-time and trendline coding and billing data. This easy to use management tool provides their customers full visibility and transparency to make actionable financial decisions across the entire business cycle.



