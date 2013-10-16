Press Release Distribution Service Offers New Ways to Showcase Your Business in Google News

London, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/16/2013 --Popular press release distribution website (Release-News.com) has introduced a new writing and distribution package which can benefit businesses and websites wanting to gain more exposure through the internet. This is achieved by submission to Google News and syndication to other top news sites.



With search engines going more real time and social networks starting to become a big part of many marketing strategies, regular news distribution is often over-looked. In most cases business owners simply do not know how effective online news distribution can be. A growing number of business owners use regular news distribution as one of their main parts of internet marketing strategies to gain new clients.



To cater for this audience http://www.release-news.com wanted to introduce an affordable writing and distribution package to help other website owners and businesses gain more targeted visitors, clients and generate an extra buzz for businesses online.



Their new writing and press release distribution package can be purchased for as little as $99. This includes a fully researched news story written about your business published on Release-news.com and syndicated to many other major news sites including Google News. Pictures, videos and other media can be included inside the release and the story is written in a search engine friendly manor.



Rlease-News.com often report hits of anything between 1500-2500 to published news stories. These visitors are brought from Google Email Alerts, Google News, various search engines and other large news syndication sites. In addition, Release-News now give their clients featured news positions on their high traffic homepage as standard.



Adam Bailey from Release-News said:



"We wanted to introduce an affordable writing and press release distribution service, we already have several SEO companies using our services for their clients. We know how powerful news distribution can be for internet marketing efforts. Our $99 package means we deal with the press release writing side too".



About Release-News.com

Release-News.com is an established press release distribution service, they offer several different distribution levels including free submission. They are ideal for small to medium businesses wanting to gain extra exposure online.