Press Release Distribution Should Be Part of Businesses Advertising Strategy Explains (Release-News.com)

Manchester, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/05/2014 --Online press release writing and distribution service (Release-News.com) Has recently commented about why businesses should take advantage of online press release distribution, and why it should be part of their advertising budget.



Although many business who operate online already use online press release services, there's still a large amount who are missing out of this extra exposure. For most, businesses simply do not know they exist or what benefits they can gain.



Release-News said that there are many benefits from distributing news, extra traffic can be gained, more awareness, better brand visibility and a general improved online buzz. Not to mention the instant effects, search engine standings of releases and extra business gained.



Andrew Braithwaite from Release-News.com said:



"We feel that many businesses are missing out by not using online PR services. A story news story about your business can in most cases be seen by hundreds if not thousands of new potential clients. This can bring a flood of targeted visitors, send email alerts out and each story stays in search engines acting a bit like a new mini website"



With all press release websites now giving nofollow links, there is no need to worry about any duplicate penalty being given by Google now either.



With more businesses operating online, increased use of smartphones and a general increased web usage online press release services like Release-News.com can act as a top advertising method to deliver an extra online buzz fast.



About Release-News.com

Release-News.com is an established press release distribution and writing service. They offer help with publishing news to the like of Google News etc. They also offer affordable PR writing services



More about their service http://release-news.com/service-benefits



Press release writing and distribution $99 http://release-news.com/written-pr-99