Press Release Distribution Websites Google News Service Grows in Popularity

Manchester, UK -- 06/06/2014 --Popular press release distribution service (Release-News.com) has reported an increase in clients wanting to order their paid press release service which submits to Google News. These figures were compared to the same time last year.



Although users of press release services were initially put of by comments made by the search engine on how they deal with press releases, confidence has recovered and now it seems that these services are becoming ever popular.



Andrew Braithwaite from Release-News said:



"Some months ago, Google released a statement relating to how press release sites should be used. The initial comment brought panic amongst regular users. This was because Google referenced the way links are dealt with on syndication. Many misunderstood this and were put off PR sites. In the same statement, the search engine actually praised press release sites but many failed to see this. It seems now this mass hysteria has vanished and many are comfortable using such site".



After this statement was released, press release sites had to make sure their linking practices were in accordance to these search algorithm updates. Release-News.com took this very seriously and implemented the 'noffolow' tag to all future releases. Thus making sure clients would be safe.



After nearly six months their clients have gained confidence again. Recent analyitc reports from new press releases published state many hundreds to thousands of visitors to a single release. A lot of this is gained from Google News.



The value of Google News listings have always been popular, many companies are willing to pay a great deal to gain such listing for their businesses news.



Release-News.com currently offer such listings from $22-$59. If needed clients can order a uniquely written news report about their website for $99. This would ensure the content was eligible for distribution, which would be written in correct format.



