Press Release Writing and Article Marketing Teleseminar

Margate, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/30/2008 -- Want to get the most media attention and spotlight for your business? Then the first place to start is with a great press release. Not sure how to write that press release? Then join Diana Ennen and Jill Hart as they host the first in a series of teleseminars designed to help businesses achieve success through their marketing efforts.



This first in a series of teleseminars that Hart and Ennen will be presenting will detail the basics of writing an effective press release and effective article writing. The seminar will take you step by step through writing an effective press release and also detail article writing and submissions as well. The seminar will focus on the do's and don'ts of press release and article writing and what you can do to make sure your media gets the attention it deserves.



Ennen will also highlight the importance of keyword placement and where to distribute your press releases for best results. Learn from the experts how to do it right. Ennen specializes in media relations as President of Virtual Word Publishing, and the press releases she has written has resulted in her company and her clients featured in many of the major magazines and newspapers including Woman’s World, USA Today, Entrepreneur Magazine, etc.



Jill Hart of Christian Work at Home Moms will host the article writing portion of the teleseminar. Hart's articles have been featured on DrLaura.com, ClubMom.com and in Crown Financial's Money Matters Newsletter. Hart states, “I am so excited to be presenting this teleseminar. Diana and I have learned so much during our time as business owners and I can't wait to share what I've learned with others. This teleseminar will be chock-full of information on how to market your business using the most inexpensive means possible.”



Join us TODAY - Wednesday July 30th (http://teleseminar.cwahm.com) at 2:00 EST to learn how you too can be a PR Pro. The teleseminar will be archived so if by chance you miss it, it will be made available to download.



BONUS! Everyone that attends get a free PR Informational package.

