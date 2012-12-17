SBWire Announces Trust Initiative

Green Bay, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/17/2012 --SBWire, a leading press release distribution service for small to medium-sized businesses and nonprofit organizations , is launching new authentication tools that will provide journalists with greater confidence in new release sources and authorization.



As part of its new “Trust Initiative,” SBWire is implementing additional technology and human verification processes that help its editorial team better identify non-authoritative press releases.



"It’s critically important to journalists and bloggers that they can have a high level of trust in the press releases provided by online newswire services such as SBWire,” said Daniel Jones, company president. “We’ve worked hard to verify the authenticity of press releases we distribute, and our Trust Initiative will help us provide another level of assurance."



SBWire’s Trust Initiative tools require content submitters to verify their identity and authority to submit press releases for specific organizations.



SBWire is also adding new tools for resellers and agency partners to help manage the chain of authority, including the ability for their customers to sign-off on profile changes and press release content.



Once these news tools and processes are in place, SBWire will provide journalists, bloggers and other readers with a visual “trust level” representation for each press release it distributes.



Content submitters will also receive quality and accuracy scores in their company profiles, providing news organizations with an additional trust measurement.



"We’re implementing a formal quarterly review process to verify these new tools and processes are meeting our goal of providing authoritative content,” Jones added. “The news cycle moves very quickly, and it’s critical that services like ours take steps to block unauthorized users and prevent misrepresentation."



About SBWire

SBWire is a leading online newswire service and media management platform, designed for small to medium-sized businesses and nonprofit organizations, connecting marketers and communicators to journalists, editors, and online publishers around the world. SBWire’s powerful media relations tools include an press release publisher with full search engine optimization control, hosted newsrooms, press release analytics, multimedia distribution, and a media CRM system. Developed by a former IT journalist, SBWire provides its clients comprehensive online reach while supporting quality media relationships. SBWire is trusted by over 45,000 businesses and organizations in over 100 countries. For more information about SBWire and its news distribution services visit http://www.sbwire.com.