Pressure BioSciences' Barocycler 2320EXTREME to Be Featured in Multiple Presentations All Week at Major Scientific Meeting

South Easton, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/06/2017 --Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBIOD) ("PBI" or the "Company"), a leader in the development and sale of broadly enabling, pressure cycling technology ("PCT")-based sample preparation solutions to the worldwide life sciences industry, today announced that the Company's patented PCT platform will be featured in multiple presentations at the annual conference of the American Society for Mass Spectrometry ("ASMS"), being held from June 4-8, 2017 in Indianapolis, IN.



Dr. Nate Lawrence, Vice President of Marketing and Sales for PBI, said: "It is encouraging that in less than one year from the initial shipment of the Barocycler 2320EXT, the advantages of this next-generation PCT-based instrument will be highlighted in multiple presentations by well-respected scientific groups from around the world. These groups include researchers from such noteworthy institutions/companies as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Novo Nordisk A/S (Denmark), SCIEX (U.S. and Australia), ETH Zurich (Switzerland), the University of Cologne (Germany), and the Inova Schar Cancer Institute (U.S.).



Dr. Lawrence continued: "Dr. Thomas Conrads, a nationally-acclaimed protein chemist, is the Associate Director of Scientific Technologies at the Inova Schar Cancer Institute. Dr. Conrads and his group were invited to participate in the SCIEX and ThermoFisher Scientific User Meetings on June 4th. During their presentations, they highlighted the use of the Barocycler 2320EXT for the digestion of tumor and other samples to be analyzed by their group as part of discovery proteomics for the APOLLO Consortium of the Cancer Moonshot program."



"Proteins comprise most of the biomarkers that are measured to detect cancers, they constitute the antigens that drive immune response and the inter- and intra-cellular communications, and they are the drug targets for nearly every targeted therapy that is being evaluated in cancer trials today," commented Dr. Conrads. "We believe that a combined systems biology view of the tumor microenvironment that orients cancer studies back to the functional proteome, phosphoproteome, and biochemistry of the cell will be essential to delivering on the promise of the Cancer Moonshot program."



Dr. Conrads continued: "Standardized, reproducible, high quality preparation of samples to be analyzed is critical to the success of transformative research studies. We spent many months investigating multiple aspects of PCT-enhanced protein extraction and digestion. We subsequently concluded that PCT was an enabling tool that met our high standards for critical sample preparation. We also concluded that the PCT platform could make profiling of our laser micro-dissected tumor tissue samples possible at the throughput required by the APOLLO Consortium of the Cancer Moonshot program."



Mr. Richard T. Schumacher, President and CEO of PBI, commented: "The ASMS Conference is one of the largest annual meetings of mass spectrometry professionals worldwide. At the 2016 ASMS Conference, we unveiled the newest addition to our PCT-based instrument line, the Barocycler 2320EXT. Designed with a number of new and enhanced features and benefits to enable scientists better access to biomolecules (e.g., proteins, lipids, nucleic acids) in samples being studied, we believe the 2320EXT offers the potential to result in new biological insights and discoveries, and rapid growth for PBI."



Mr. Schumacher continued: "In February 2017, the Barocycler 2320EXT gained CE Mark approval, enabling it to be marketed throughout all 31 countries in the European Economic Area. In March 2017, the 2320EXT received the 2017 North American Excellence Award for 'Best New Instrument for Sample Preparation' by Corporate America News, a leading business publication. The Barocycler 2320EXT has become the centerpiece of our co-marketing agreement with global life sciences analytical technologies leader SCIEX. We believe it will continue to find a significant role in transformative research efforts worldwide, such as the Cancer Moonshot program."



About Pressure BioSciences, Inc.

Pressure BioSciences, Inc. ("PBI") (OTCMKTS:PBIOD) develops, markets, and sells proprietary laboratory instrumentation and associated consumables to the estimated $6 billion life sciences sample preparation market. Our products are based on the unique properties of both constant (i.e., static) and alternating (i.e., pressure cycling technology, or PCT) hydrostatic pressure. PCT is a patented enabling technology platform that uses alternating cycles of hydrostatic pressure between ambient and ultra-high levels to safely and reproducibly control bio-molecular interactions. To date, we have installed over 270 PCT systems in approximately 160 sites worldwide. There are over 100 publications citing the advantages of the PCT platform over competitive methods, many from key opinion leaders. Our primary application development and sales efforts are in the biomarker discovery and forensics areas. Customers also use our products in other areas, such as drug discovery & design, bio-therapeutics characterization, soil & plant biology, vaccine development, histology, and counter-bioterror applications.



Forward Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release regarding PBI's intentions, hopes, beliefs, expectations, or predictions of the future are "forward-looking'' statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based upon the Company's current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions that are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, but are not limited to, the risks and uncertainties discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2016, and other reports filed by the Company from time to time with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any of the information included in this release, except as otherwise required by law.



For more information about PBI and this press release, please click on the following website link: http://www.pressurebiosciences.com



Please visit us on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter



SOURCE: Uptick Newswire